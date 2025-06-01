French Open 2025: Madison Keys vs Hailey Baptiste; Preview, Head-to-Head, and Prediction

In her 13th appearance at the Roland Garros, this year’s Australian Open champion Madison Keys has kept her campaign alive, with a determination to go the full distance this time on the Parisian clay. The World No.8 has entered the fourth round of the 2025 French Open, where she’s set for a battle against compatriot and rising star Hailey Baptiste. While she may have completed her slam dream back in January, Keys looks to make her way to a second major title by the end of this week. But for that, she needs to overcome the challenge of the 23-year-old Baptiste. Who’s going to advance in the quarterfinals between these two? Let’s figure out!

Madison Keys v Hailey Baptiste: Preview

Madison Keys began her season on an epic note earlier this year, lifting her first slam trophy at the Rod Laver Arena. She stunned World No.1 Aryna Sabalenka after going through a memorable campaign down under. In her next main appearance at the Indian Wells, she kept up her consistency, entering the semis. However, her form took a huge dip subsequently. At the Miami Open, the Philippines’ 19-year-old sensation Alexandra Eala stunned her in R32 before she crashed out early in Charleston too. Russian star Anna Kalinskaya beat her in straight sets in R16.

However, Keys appeared to regain her form at the Madrid Open. She reached the QF stage before Iga Swiatek put a full stop to her campaign. At the Italian Open, Keys stumbled once again when she was ousted by compatriot Peyton Stearns, in R32, who won with a score line of 2-6, 6-2, 7-6(3). Coming into the French Open, it seems the World No.8 has found her momentum. In the opening encounter, she cruised past Australia’s Daria Saville. Then in the second round, Keys beat British pro Katie Boulter in straight sets. On Saturday, she eliminated compatriot Sofia Kenin to secure a fourth round spot.

via Reuters Tennis – Wimbledon – All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain – July 7, 2024 Madison Keys of the U.S. reacts during her fourth round match against Italy’s Jasmine Paolini REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

Speaking of her opponent, Hailey Baptiste, she kicked off her 2025 season on a promising note. At the ASB Classic, the 23-year-old reached the QF stage before losing to Naomi Osaka. However, she failed to leave a mark down under. At the Australian Open, she was ousted in the first round against Germany’s Laura Siegemund. In Singapore, too, the poor run continued as she faced an early R16 exit.

Baptiste kept on struggling in subsequent events as well. In Indian Wells, Miami, Puerto Vallarta, Charleston, Madrid, Rome, Paris, and Morocco, she was eliminated in R64, R32, R32, R32, R64, R32, R16, and R16 respectively. At the French Open, however, Baptiste has made a remarkable comeback with a dominant form. She began her campaign with a solid win over Brazil’s Beatriz Haddad Maia. Next up, she went past Japan’s Nao Hibino in the second round. Then she beat Spain’s Jessica Bouzas Maneiro in straight sets (7-6(4), 6-1) to confirm her fourth round appearance.

Keys v Baptiste: Head-to-Head

Both the players have met on three occasions across WTA events so far. Currently, Keys maintains a 2-1 lead in H2H tally against Baptiste. When they faced each other the last time, it was in 2024 during the Indian Wells, with Keys emerging as the winner.

2024 Indian Wells R64: Keys 6-4, 4-6, 7-6

2023 Charleston Open R32: Keys 6-1, 6-2

2019 Citi Open R32: Baptiste 7-6, 6-2

Prediction: Madison Keys to win in straight sets

When it comes to singles stats this season, Madison Keys is way ahead of her compatriot. With a solid win percentage of 80.64, she’s clinched 25 of her 31 matches. On the other hand, Hailey Baptiste has won 15 encounters while losing 11.

Coming into their event history, Keys has a decade-long experience at the French Open. However, she’s failed to stay consistent in Paris. Only in 2018 and 2019 she was able to leave an indelible mark, reaching the semis and the QF stage, respectively. In the last three appearances (2022, 2023, and 2024), she was ousted in R16, R64, and R32. Speaking of Baptiste, it’s her fourth overall campaign on the Parisian clay. She hasn’t been able to make a deep run yet. She made her event debut in 2021, crashing out of R64. In her last two appearances (2022 and 2024), she couldn’t move beyond R128 and R64.

But what about the playing styles of these two? Well, Keys is known for her aggressive approach on the court. Being a baseliner, she likes to dominate her opponents using strong forehand strokes. Her first serves also play a key role in obtaining important points. Baptiste also plays mostly from the baseline, that generally depends on her two-handed backhand and volleying skills. Her court coverage is exceptional as well.

Considering both players’ overall form this season, Madison Keys looks to be the clear winner. She’s expected to beat Baptiste in straight sets and enter the R8 at the French Open. What do you reckon?