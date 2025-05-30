French Open 2025: Madison Keys vs Sofia Kenin; Preview, Head-to-Head, and Prediction

It was four months ago when Madison Keys accomplished her slam dream down under. At the Rod Laver Arena, the crowd witnessed her scripting history as she bested World No.1 Aryna Sabalenka to clinch the Australian Open title. While everyone expected Keys to carry the winning momentum after Melbourne, it’s not been the case sadly. While shining in patches, she’s failed to be consistent in recent months. However, the tables seem to have turned in her favor once again. At the Roland Garros, on the clay surface, the AO queen has reached the third round, but the journey is still far from over. If she wants to make a deep run in Paris, the American will have to overcome the challenge of compatriot Sofia Kenin on Saturday.

Madison Keys v Sofia Kenin: Preview

Madison Keys started her 2025 season on an excellent note back in January. She won her maiden Grand Slam after defeating Sabalenka 6-3, 2-6, 7-5 in the final battle. She shone at the Indian Wells, too, reaching the SF. It seemed her form was intact. Until it wasn’t. In Miami, she was ousted by Filipino sensation Alexandra Eala in R32. Then in Charleston, too, she couldn’t do much after losing against Anna Kalinskaya in R16.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

However, she regained her form in Madrid, making it to the QF stage before losing to Iga Swiatek. Going into the Italian Open, the American once again failed to impress. Compatriot Peyton Stearns ousted her in R32 with a score line of 2-6, 6-2, 7-6(3). But it appears Keys has found her lost rhythm at the French Open. Kicking off her campaign in style, she won the first round against Aussie Daria Saville before taking down British pro Katie Boulter in the second round (6-1, 6-3) on Thursday.

via Imago Image Credits: Madison Keys/Instagram

Speaking of her opponent and compatriot Sofia Kenin, she’s had a rough season so far. Back in January, she crashed out in R16 at the ASB Classic. However, she didn’t take long to bounce back and entered the QF stage of the Hobart International. Sadly, poor form caught her once again. In the next three events (Australian Open, Abu Dhabi Open, and Qatar Open), she couldn’t go past the first round, R32, and R16, respectively.

In Dubai, the American managed to reach the last eight before her loss to Elena Rybakina. But in Indian Wells and Miami, she failed to move beyond R64 and R16, respectively. Her best run this season came in Charleston. She succeeded in reaching the final battle before another American pro, Jessica Pegula, beat her. In the next three appearances in Madrid, Rome, and Strasbourg, Kenin couldn’t make it past R32. Her campaign in Paris, however, has turned out to be promising. In her opening match, she beat Varvara Gracheva in straight sets. Then in the second round on Thursday, the 2020 Australian Open winner beat two-time slam queen Victoria Azarenka with a score line of 7-6(5), 6-4.

Keys v Kenin: Head-to-Head

Both players have met each other four times across WTA events. Currently, Keys is leading the H2H tally 3-1 against Kenin. When they played last time, it was three years ago during the Australian Open with Keys eventually emerging out victorious.

2019 Italian Open R32: Kenin 6-7(2), 6-3, 6-4

2019 Cincinnati Masters SF: Keys 7-5, 6-4

2019 US Open Third Round: Keys 6-3, 7-5

2022 Australian Open First Round: Keys 7-6(2), 7-5

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Prediction: Madison Keys to win in straight sets

When it comes to their singles stats in 2025 season, Madison Keys is miles ahead of her compatriot. The World No.8 has clinched 24 of her 30 matches so far. In comparison, Sofia Kenin has won 19 out of her 31 encounters with. But what about their event history?

Keys has previously competed 12 times at the French Open. She’s got a huge experience but without many deep runs. Her best campaign on the Parisian clay was in 2018 when she entered the semis. Then in 2019, she made it to the QF stage. In her last three appearances (2022, 2023, and 2024), Keys couldn’t move beyond R16, R64, and R32. Coming onto Kenin, she’s played five times at Roland Garros. She succeeded in reaching the summit clash back in 2020 before losing to Iga Swiatek. In her previous two campaigns (2021 and 2024), she failed to go past R16 and R32, respectively.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

When it comes to their playing styles, Keys is known for her extremely aggressive way of hitting the ball. She’s a baseliner and prefers to dominate her rivals using solid forehand shots. Not to mention the first serves that usually earn her crucial points. On the other hand, Kenin also prefers to be aggressive. Having a strong baseline gameplay, she relies on her groundstrokes to build pressure over her opponents. She’s also got clever drop shots in her arsenal.

Looking at the overall form, Madison Keys is likely to win the encounter against Kenin. On Saturday, she’s expected to move into the fourth round at the French Open with a straight-set win.