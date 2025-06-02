French Open 2025: Coco Gauff vs. Madison Keys; Preview, Head-to-Head, and Prediction

Two Americans, one mission! We’re now all set for a blockbuster QF clash between Coco Gauff and Madison Keys at the 2025 French Open. Both these players hold high regard for each other. For example, when Keys won the 2025 AO title earlier this year, Gauff called her journey “inspiring” and also claimed, “I wasn’t surprised by her winning. I think she’s one of those players you play and she’s just so good and she has the capability of beating anyone on any given day.” On a similar note, the 30-year-old has time and again hailed Gauff’s incredible maturity at such a young age. But keeping all these friendships and admiration aside, who has the real chance of outclassing the other on Parisian clay?

Coco Gauff vs Madison Keys: Preview

Although Coco Gauff had a good start to her season, helping Team USA clinch the 2025 United Cup and then reaching the QF of the AO, she struggled a bit during the ‘Sunshine Doubles’ and the Middle East swing. However, she came back to her form on clay, reaching the QF in Stuttgart and then making it to two consecutive finals in Madrid and Rome. At the French Open, she’s yet to drop a set this year. In her previous match, Gauff outclassed Russia’s Ekaterina Alexandrova by 6-0, 7-5.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Speaking about this match against Alexandrova, Gauff said, “She stepped up her game in the second. Some balls I hit a good shot and she would hit a winner on the line. If she wins like that, I can keep my head up high, so overall I thought I played great.”

With this win, she has not only reached her ninth Grand Slam QF but also become the 21-year-old who has now also become the youngest player to reach 5+ women’s singles QF at a single Grand Slam event since Venus Williams at the US Open in 2001. It took her just 1 hour and 22 minutes to seal the deal against the Russian in her previous match. Can she showcase a similar dominance against the in-form Madison Keys?

Interesting Fact: With her fifth consecutive French Open QF, Coco Gauff is now also the fourth-youngest player in the Open Era to achieve this feat.

On the other hand, Madison Keys defeated her compatriot Hailey Baptiste by 6-3, 7-5 in the fourth round. With this win, she has now become the oldest American to reach the QF of women’s singles in both AO and Roland Garros in a single season since Serena Williams in 2016. In fact, this is also her first QF appearance here since 2019. If we take a look at her season this year, other than winning the title in Melbourne, Keys also won the Adelaide International and made a SF run in Indian Wells. On clay, this is her second QF appearance (after Madrid) this season. Can she go one step ahead this time?

Gauff vs Keys: Head-to-Head

Both these players are currently vying for their second Grand Slam title in their careers. Interestingly, the world number 2, Coco Gauff, currently trails the number 8, Madison Keys, by 2-3 in their H2H record.

2024 Madrid Open R16: Keys 7-6(4), 4-6, 6-4.

2023 Eastbourne International SF: Keys 6-3, 6-3.

2023 Dubai Tennis Championships QF: Gauff 6-2, 7-5.

2022 US Open Third Round: Gauff 6-2, 6-3.

2022 Adelaide International 2 SF: Keys 3-6, 6-2, 7-5

There is a lot at stake in this match, but what could really put Madison Keys on the front foot in this enticing encounter against her higher-ranked compatriot? According to Jon Wertheim, “I have got to tell you because it’s really intriguing. Coco has had a few of these patches, including one against Bouzkova today, where the game just goes off. To her great credit, she figures out a way back onto the path, but if Madi [Keys] picks apart that forehand or takes advantage of one of these walkabouts or these lapses or Coco’s serve isn’t clicking, then Madi has a real chance here. I think I am going to my first switch. I am thinking Keys [to win].” What’s our prediction, though?

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Prediction: Gauff will win this match in a three-set thriller

Yes, the 21-year-old looks slightly ahead in this contest! Reason? Well, primarily it’s because of the form Coco Gauff has been in this season on clay. Madison Keys has mostly found success on the hard courts this year and I believe it’d take quite a lot of effort to turn things in her favor against the 2022 French Open finalist in this match. Keys’ best record in this tournament has been reaching the SF in 2018. However, if we take a look at their win-loss record in this season, it’s 24-8 for Gauff, while it’s 24-6 for Keys at the moment.

Madison Keys has an 11-0 record in major tournaments this year and guess what? This is her 12th QF and third in Roland Garros! Despite all this, I think the flair of the youngster will prove to be a little more than enough to win this contest against the experienced campaigner.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Talking about their playing styles, Keys is known for her aggressive, baseline-oriented playing style, which is characterized by powerful serves and forehands. She has a good forehand, but she doesn’t like to come to the net too often. Madison Keys’ tactical acumen along with her fiery game gamestyle can make things a bit tricky for Gauff in this match, but will it be enough? I don’t think so!

Coco Gauff is known for her aggressive, all-court style of play characterized by a powerful serve and equally strong groundstroke. Her excellent court coverage and a strong mental game separate her from other players on the tour. She relies heavily on her athleticism and quickness to keep opponents on their toes, describing herself as a “fighter” who is always looking to win points. But her biggest concern in her game at the moment is the high number of double fault counts. She has already committed 193 double faults this season. However, the good thing is…Gauff kept it relatively tight (committing just 4 double faults) in her previous match against Alexandrova. So, keeping all these things in mind, I’m picking Gauff to win this all-American clash.