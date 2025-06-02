French Open: Unreal Scenes as Champions League Trophy Stuns Crowd After American Hopes Crushed by 22YO Star

It can’t get any bigger for the French sporting world at the moment, can it? Days ago, Paris Saint-Germain won the much-awaited Champions League title, defeating Inter Milan 5-0 on a thrilling night. The side from Paris put on a thrilling display, led by their homegrown star in the form of Ousmane Dembele. While France is ruling the soccer world, they aren’t far behind in tennis, and 22-year-old French star Lois Boisson caused one of the biggest upsets at the ongoing French Open. Subsequently, Dembele had a surprise for the fans at Court Philippe-Chatrier.

Earlier today, Boisson notched the biggest win of her career, defeating American star Jessica Pegula in three sets in the fourth-round encounter. The 22-year-old held her nerves in the dying stages of the match to win 3-6, 6-4, 6-4 in two hours and 40 minutes. Subsequently, Dembele made an appearance in front of a packed crowd and showed off the Champions League trophy, as cheers and a loud reception made for a thrilling atmosphere at the French Open.

Entering the Court Philippe-Chatrier, Ousmane Dembele got a winner’s welcome and shouted, “Ici c’est Paris (This is Paris).” Subsequently, he mentioned, “Exceptional, it was a magic moment in Munich. We played an exceptional season and were rewarded with our first European Cup. The individual titles are fine but it is the collective titles that matter. We will try to win as many titles as possible.”

Meanwhile, PSG is just the second French side to lift the Champions League trophy after Olympique de Marseille in 1993. French star Dembele played a crucial role right throughout the campaign, scoring 8 goals and 6 assists. Like Dembele, 22-year-old Lois Boisson has also won the hearts of the French crowd with her thrilling on-court performances. Serenaded by chants of “Lois!” from the fans, Boisson was over the moon after her biggest career win.

Lois Boisson living the dream

Interestingly, the ongoing French Open is her maiden appearance at a Grand Slam event. In the past editions of the tournament, she hasn’t been able to make it past the qualifying rounds. With a quarterfinal appearance in her first appearance on the big stage, it has been a dream run for the French youngster. No surprise that she was overjoyed with her performance today and made a candid revelation after the match.

Lois Boisson said, “I’m not sure what to say. Playing on this court, with this atmosphere, was amazing. I gave my all and in the end I won, which is just incredible. I hope I’m going to win it all!”

Boisson could’ve made her Grand Slam debut much earlier at last year’s French Open. However, just a week before the tournament, she suffered a major setback as she tore the ACL in her left knee. While she missed the French Open last year, she was out of action for almost nine months.

Nonetheless, Lois Boisson fought hard and made a glorious comeback on the WTA tour. It has been a well-deserved journey for her in her home Grand Slam event and she will next face Mirra Andreeva in the quarterfinal tomorrow.