Half a Century Later, Emma Raducanu Changes the Narrative at Queen’s in a Historic Move

“They don’t show women’s sport, they don’t show women’s tennis, and then they ask the question, yeah, but mostly they (viewers) watch men,” said a frustrated Ons Jabeur at the French Open. It was arguably one of the biggest stories to emerge from Roland Garros this year — the conspicuous absence of women’s matches scheduled for the night session. Jabeur spearheaded the charge, but the likes of Coco Gauff, Aryna Sabalenka, and Iga Swiatek added on to her words. But while that decision came as a blow for women’s tennis, the Queen’s Club Championships have made a decision to boost the women’s game. In fact, after her win yesterday, Emma Raducanu opened up about this historic move.

After 52 years, women’s tennis will be making its return to one of the most prestigious tournaments in the tennis calendar: the Queen’s Club Tennis Championships. “In many respects it is long overdue that we’re allowing the women to compete at this brilliant venue in the heart of London. But there is overwhelming excitement from the players for next week,” said Chris Pollard, the LTA’s managing director of commercial and operations.

The last time women’s tennis was played in the Queen’s Club Championships was way back in 1973. Olga Morozova won that event, and since then, women’s tennis has been absent from the venue. The women’s event was moved to Eastbourne because of logistical issues, and that continued for these 50-odd years. Over a half century later, amid a concerted push to promote women’s tennis and its popularity in Eastbourne, the event is finally returning to West Kensington, with some top stars in action, such as the aforementioned Raducanu as well Elena Rybakina and Madison Keys.

During the post-match interview after defeating Cristina Bucsa, Emma Raducanu said, “It’s incredibly special [to play at Queen’s]. For us girls to have the tournament here finally, after watching the TV and the men play, is really nice.” Playing on the home turf is always nice, and Raducanu knows the importance of this tournament ahead of the Wimbledon Championships.

Meanwhile, Emma Raducanu began her campaign here with a bang, defeating Bucsa in straight sets 6-1, 6-2. Last month, the Briton lost to Iga Swiatek in the second round of the French Open. She was looking for redemption, and what better place to do it at than her home tournament?

With the grass-court being one of Raducanu’s preferred surfaces, fans can expect better showings from her. Even TNT Sports pundit, Tim Henman, had high hopes for the former US Open champion.

Emma Raducanu set an ambitious target by Tim Henman

With Emma Raducanu fully fit now and in good shape, many believe that the best is yet to come from her. At Queen’s Club, it is the perfect opportunity for stars like Raducanu to prevail, with the absence of the superstar names like Aryna Sabalenka and Coco Gauff. As the Wimbledon Championships fast approaches, Henman had some advice for Gauff.

He said, “She is moving onto a surface that will give her little more assistance and will suit her game. This is not about the next four weeks for Emma, it’s about the next four years and where she can go. What is success? It is for her to get back into the top 30 or maybe the top 10? It’s about being the best version of yourself and maximising your potential. Now she has got a good team around her and I hope she sticks with it. Petch has been around the game for a long time and has been good for her.”

Emma Raducanu will next take on Rebecca Sramkova in the second round. The British star has a golden opportunity to succeed on the biggest stages and would hope to put on a good showing in front of her home crowd.