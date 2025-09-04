How Much Do Naomi Osaka’s US Open Labubus and Outfits Cost? And Who Designed Those?

While her performance on the court has been nothing short of exemplary, Naomi Osaka has surely caught the eyes of the tennis world with her stunning outfits. The Japanese star is in the semifinal of the US Open after defeating Karolina Muchova in straight sets. Although not many had expected Osaka to dig deep in the tournament, the former World Number 1 has shown tremendous grit and determination to make it to this stage. As she steps out on the court later today, all the eyes will be on her stunning outfit, apart from her performance on the court.

Who designed Naomi Osaka’s US Open Labubus?

Osaka turned a match-day accessory into a recurring headline at the 2025 US Open with a rotating cast of custom Labubu mascots hanging from her racket bag. Designed and hand-finished by New York accessory label A-Morir (designer Kerin Rose Gold), the charms are 3D-printed mini figures lavishly covered in crystals—reports put the count at roughly 3,000 hand-applied stones per charm—and each piece takes nearly 13 hours to a full day to complete. A-Morir marketed the limited-run “Lablingblings” as collectible, artisanal items with retail prices reported somewhere between $250 and $495.

She debuted a red-and-orange, crystal-studded Labubu in the first round she nicknamed “Billie Jean Bling,” a tongue-in-cheek tribute to Billie Jean King that included a tiny blue racket to echo Osaka’s kit. After the match, Osaka quipped on camera, “This is my Labubu. She’s named Billie Jean Bling, not Billie Jean King,” underlining the playful spirit behind the prop. The doll immediately caught fans’ attention, blending Osaka’s fashion sensibility with a lighthearted nod to tennis history.

After her win over Coco Gauff, she even brought a newly named Labubu into the press room—introducing it as “Althea Glitterson” and jokingly declaring, “Today’s Labubu is Althea Glitterson,” a moment captured and shared widely on social media.

Osaka continued unveiling new variants as the tournament progressed. Her second-round charm, “Arthur Flashe,” honored Arthur Ashe and was finished in purple and blue crystals to match the outfit she wore that day; after another victory she introduced “LaBillie Bu,” a King-inspired doll she said was made partly because “we saw a comment that Billie Jean King wanted one, so we just made this one for her.”

Following her quarterfinal win, she added a fifth mascot—“Andre Swagassi”—a glittering tribute to Andre Agassi that reinforced the running joke and the collectible’s role as a personal emblem.

Who designed Osaka’s US Open 2025 outfits?

Interestingly, Osaka has had a couple of outfits for this year’s US Open, a red one for night matches and a lilac one for day matches. In collaboration with Nike and Yoon Ahn, Osaka co-designed this outfit last year. The red roses in her hair beautifully complemented her red outfit.

Talking about her outfit, Osaka said, “I designed this outfit a while ago. We tried it on, honestly, last year. It was really elaborate, because the crystals are really hard to do on a performance outfit. I just thought it would be really fun to do a New York under the lights. I’m glad that my first match was a night match, because this outfit was really fun to play [in].” Thus, it was a perfect combination of style and statement, and Osaka couldn’t have been much prouder, having co-designed the outfit herself.

Naomi Osaka’s partnership with Nike

With Osaka emerging as a dominant force in women’s tennis after Serena Williams, Nike got into an agreement with her for a sponsorship deal in 2019. She revealed the switch to Nike during a Lakers game back in 2019, with the deal running through 2025 and valued at $10 million annually. With Nike, the Japanese star has had several eye-catching outfits that have gone on to become huge trends.

Be it her 2025 French Open outfit inspired by Sailor Moon or the outfit at the ongoing US Open, it has been quite a journey for Osaka. Meanwhile, Nike can use Osaka’s popularity and global fanbase to promote their new collection and increase sales. Thus, it is a win-win situation for both Osaka and Nike.

Fashion statements made by Naomi Osaka at the past US Open tournaments

While she is a champion on the court, Osaka is also fond of putting on unique outfits and making style statements on the court. However, that’s not just that. Back during the 2020 US Open, Osaka wore seven different face masks to pay her respects to police brutality victims and make a statement with her appearance.

“I have seven. It’s quite sad that seven masks isn’t enough for the amount of names, so hopefully I’ll get to the finals and you can see all of them,” Osaka said, as she made her feelings felt on the grim social issue.

Meanwhile, Osaka is also superstitious. She preferred playing in purple over red during her recent matches, saying, “I’m sadly a little superstitious, which is weird, because I did win in the red. But I feel like the purple looks better on my skin tone too. I took a poll, and apparently some people like the red roses more.” Nonetheless, the fans are loving every bit of Osaka’s outfits at the US Open.

Fan and media reactions to Osaka’s 2025 outfits

Osaka’s unique US Open outfits this year have left the fans in a frenzy. While some fans termed Osaka’s outfit as “amazing,” another set of fans termed it as their favorite outfit of the year. Additionally, there was also a lot of talk in the media surrounding her kits for the US Open this year. Apart from the fashion statement, Osaka also has performed exceedingly well, further earning praise from the fans and the media.

Collectively, Osaka’s 2025 US Open wardrobe and her bejeweled Labubus read as a single, deliberate cultural statement—not just clothes and trinkets but a curated project that blends sport, fashion, and fandom. The crystal-embellished day/night kits co-designed with Nike and Yoon Ahn sit alongside handcrafted A-Morir Labubu charms, marrying high-performance engineering with artisanal detail and playful homage to tennis greats. Together they amplify themes of identity, tribute, and accessibility: outfits built for competition that also serve as wearable storytelling, and collectible mascots that make that story tangible for fans worldwide. In short, Osaka turned match-day attire into a platform—a visible, global conversation about representation, creativity, and the modern athlete as a cultural tastemaker.

However, she isn’t done yet. Osaka will face Amanda Anisimova in a crunch semifinal encounter later today. The match can be followed on EssentiallySports’ Live Blog. Can the Japanese star go on to win the US Open this year? Let us know your views in the comments below.