How Rich Is Jessica Pegula in 2025? Inside Her Net Worth, Prize Money, Family Empire & More

Jessica Pegula was looking in good touch more than a month ago when she lifted the Bad Homburg Open on grass. It was a special win, as she defeated none other than Iga Swiatek in the summit clash. But the fortunes changed immediately when the American stepped on grass at the All England Club. Her Wimbledon stint was extremely short-lived. The World No.4 faced an early exit in the first round itself at the hands of Italy’s Elisabetta Cocciaretto. As if this setback wasn’t enough, she also lost in the first-round battle last week in Washington. But Pegula’s now ready to set things in motion once again. Especially at an event where she’s a reigning queen for two straight seasons.

Pegula’s gearing up to kick off her campaign at the Canada Open in Montreal this week. This entire season, Pegula’s overall form has been remarkable, to say the least. Apart from making multiple deep runs in most of the events, she’s won three trophies already. Thanks to an increasing on-court prowess, Pegula’s also succeeded in generating a lot of fortune for herself. But how much exactly?

What is Jessica Pegula’s net worth in 2025?

Daughter of billionaire Terry Pegula and Kim Pegula, Jessica belongs to a family having massive wealth. In fact, the Pegulas—at $7 billion—are so rich that they can even acquire the entire WTA organization. For the uninitiated, Pegula’s father, Terry, owns the popular NFL and NHL teams like the Buffalo Bills and Buffalo Sabres. But here, we are only going to focus on Jessica’s individual professional journey and the wealth she’s earned from appearing in multiple WTA tournaments.

The estimated net worth of Jessica Pegula is $13 million. It’s the amount she’s amassed so far from her participation in tennis events and also her sponsorship deals with acclaimed, global brands.

How much prize money has Jessica Pegula earned in her career?

Pegula has made a total of $18,613,729 in career prize money since she turned pro in 2009. Most of that figure has been boosted by her tournament wins. So far, she’s won nine WTA titles. When it comes to the 2025 season itself, Pegula has already earned prize money amounting to over $2 million. As already mentioned, the amount has been escalated by her three title victories this year.

via Imago Image Credits: Jessica Pegula/Instagram

In February, Jessica Pegula lifted the trophy at the ATX Open ($33,200 prize money). In the final, she bested compatriot McCartney Kessler in straights. Then at the Charleston Open in April, she defeated another compatriot, Sofia Kenin (6-3, 7-5), to win the title ($164,000 prize money).

Last month, she overcame Iga Swiatek at the Bad Homburg Open ($164,456). After besting the Pole in straight sets (6-4, 7-5), the American eventually lifted her third trophy of the season.

Which brands sponsor Pegula in 2025 and what are her endorsements?

It’s not just her on-court commitments that bring in a huge amount of fortune for Pegula. She’s been increasing her financial footprint thanks to various off-court collaborations with multiple renowned brands. For example, the American WTA star is one of the brand ambassadors for $41 billion-worth Adidas. Last year, during the US Open, she was sporting a unique collection from the sportswear company.

Jessica Pegula’s ‘Wow’ outfit turned heads in New York in September 2024. Not to mention it was seen on multiple occasions due to Pegula’s stunning US Open campaign, where she reached the final. Unfortunately, she couldn’t win against World No.1 Aryna Sabalenka.

Speaking of more brand deals, Pegula is associated with sports equipment manufacturer Yonex as well. She’s mainly seen sporting Yonex rackets, shoes and other accessories. Another brand partner is Ready Nutrition. The latter initially collaborated with Pegula back in 2022. Popular beer brand Stella Artois is also linked with Pegula since the year 2023.

At the moment, Jessica Pegula must be focused on her on-court journey in Canada. She’s currently on the brink of a three-peat. After winning the WTA 1000 tournament in 2023 and 2024, the World No.4 can make it three in a row. Everyone’s expecting her to do it. But is she really thinking about the record?

“That’s a long ways away, but yeah, I’m hoping that I can kind of find some magic here in Canada that I’ve been able to kind of summon over the last few years. Hopefully play some good tennis,” reported WTA’s website on July 29. It will be intriguing to see if she can end up achieving the milestone in Montreal.