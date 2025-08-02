How Rich Is Naomi Osaka in 2025? Inside Her Net Worth, Prize Money, and More

Naomi Osaka, the two-time US and Australian Open champion, stands just one match away from her first quarterfinal appearance at a Grand Slam or WTA 1000 event since returning from maternity leave in early 2024. Now ranked 49th in the world and having recently split with Patrick Mouratoglou, former coach to Serena Williams, Osaka is blazing her comeback trail on the hard courts. She cruised past Jelena Ostapenko recently and now faces Anastasija Sevastova for a coveted spot in the Canadian Open’s final eight. As Osaka sharpens her edge on the court, have you ever wondered about Naomi Osaka’s net worth in 2025? Let’s dive in as she keeps moving forward in Toronto.

What is Naomi Osaka’s net worth in 2025?

Naomi Osaka’s estimated net worth in 2025 clocks in at a staggering $45 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth, firmly placing her among the wealthiest female athletes on the planet. Osaka’s real fortune flows not from her time on court, but from the empire she’s crafted off it. Even after taking a break in 2023 for maternity leave, the tennis phenom didn’t miss a financial beat.

According to Forbes, Osaka pulled in approximately $12 million from endorsements and just under $1 million in prize money during that year. That tells you everything: the business of being Naomi Osaka is booming. Consider her personal ventures, KINLÒ skincare, Evolve talent agency, and production company Hana Kuma, and you’ve got a blueprint for success.

Osaka’s legacy stretches far beyond four Grand Slams. She’s a cultural force, an entrepreneurial juggernaut, and still, just getting started.

How much has Naomi Osaka earned in prize money?

Naomi Osaka has raked in an estimated $22.77 million in career prize money as of July 2025, per official WTA data. That impressive haul places her just behind Coco Gauff among active players and lands her in the elite top 20 all-time earners.

Her four Grand Slam titles, two each at the US Open and Australian Open, have been pivotal, pouring fuel into her financial fire. Those major wins didn’t just make headlines; they made bank, anchoring her court earnings with championship precision. But while prize money may be a huge fact, but it’s her off-court hustle that makes her one of the most financially dominant athletes alive today.

Naomi Osaka’s endorsements and business ventures in 2025

Naomi Osaka’s 2025 playbook is not confined to grand slams and baseline battles; it’s written in boardrooms, branding deals, and business blueprints. Known for lifting four Grand Slam trophies, she’s now equally celebrated for her off-court empire: powerful, profitable, and persistently on the rise.

At the heart of her fortune are partnerships with global heavyweights: Nike, Yonex, Louis Vuitton, Tag Heuer, Mastercard, Workday, BodyArmor, Nissan, and more. These high-value sponsorships aren’t mere logo features; they are strategic alliances that generate the lion’s share of her income, arguably outstripping earnings from victories on court. She’s firmly landed among the top-earning female athletes globally, with endorsements forming her revenue backbone.

But Osaka doesn’t stop at endorsements; she builds infrastructures. She co-founded KINLÒ, a skincare line engineered to protect melanin-rich skin, spotlighting an underserved market with precision and purpose. Building on that momentum, she launched Hana Kuma, a media venture backed by high-profile investors like The Players Fund, SpringHill Company, Epic Games, and Fenway Sports Group, raising a $5 million seed round to champion diverse storytelling.

Osaka’s entrepreneurial reach extends even further. She heads Evolve, her own sports and talent agency, and has broadened her portfolio into sports ownership, investing in the NWSL team North Carolina Courage and Miami Pickleball Club of Major League Pickleball.

Off the court, Osaka extended her perfect record against Ostapenko to 3-0, each victory coming in straight sets. What stood out even more was her evolving game, sharp defensive reads, pinpoint volleys, and lethal forehand passes were all part of her arsenal. Her serve held strong too, with Osaka winning 71% of her first-serve points, while Ostapenko could manage only 50%.

The question now looms: can she carry this form and take down the Ronald Schmidt-coached Anastasija Sevastova next?