How Rich Is Victoria Mboko in 2025? Net Worth, Prize Money, Endorsements, and More

Born in Charlotte, North Carolina, to Congolese parents on August 26, 2006, Victoria Vanessa Mboko is now the talk of the town in the tennis world! Her family moved to Toronto in 2006, and ever since then, they have been living there. She started playing tennis at the age of three in Toronto after her sister Gracia and brothers Kevin and David had already taken up the sport.

Now, with her stellar performance, she has not only become the youngest Canadian woman in the Open Era to reach the final of the Canadian Open, but she is now also the first Canadian player to defeat three former women’s singles Grand Slam champions (Sofia Kenin, Coco Gauff and Elena Rybakina) in a single WTA event in the Open Era. With time, this teenager hasn’t only managed to earn fame among the fans, but she has also started to earn hefty bucks with her rapid rise.

What is Victoria Mboko’s Net Worth?

Victoria Mboko was ranked 333rd in the world at the start of this season, but her incredible performances have now earned her a spot inside the Top 100. If we take a look at her current rankings, she is placed at 85th spot in the WTA singles ranking, while Mboko has climbed up to 34th in the WTA Live Rankings. She has played close to 54 matches (overall) this season and won 46 out of them. In this season, she had reached the third round of the French Open and the second round at Wimbledon.

With these impressive runs, she has already added a hefty amount to her bag. Now, after reaching the final at the 2025 Canadian Open, she will add a few more to those numbers. But talking about her current net worth, it’s estimated to be in between $400,000 and $600,00. Her growing popularity highlights her promising future in the professional tennis world.

Victoria Mboko’s Career Prize Money

Victoria Mboko has earned $181,898 for reaching the third round of the French Open, and then she added $93,000 more to her bag by reaching the second round of Wimbledon. As things stand, she’s now guaranteed a $597,890 payout for reaching the final at the Canadian Open, but guess what? This teenager can earn a hefty amount of $1,124,380 by winning the title match against the four-time major champion, Naomi Osaka, in the final.

She has earned about $458,001 in career prize money, while it’s $396,293 when it comes to her prize money earned in the 2025 season. Apart from her prize winnings, her annual earnings are supplemented by appearance fees from high-profile exhibitions and tournaments, estimated to add around $100,000 yearly.

Victoria Mboko’s Career Earnings

Source of Income/ Source of Earning Estimated Total (USD) Tennis Winnings (Career Total) $458,001 Tennis Winnings (2025 YTD) $396,293 Business & Equity Deals No information Available

Victoria Mboko’s Major Endorsements and Sponsorships

With her rapid rise, several renowned brands are now beginning to take notice of her marketability. Although still early in her professional journey, Mboko already has equipment and apparel sponsorships, laying the foundation for future international endorsement opportunities.

Nike (apparel and footwear).

Wilson (rackets).

Gatorade (sports nutrition).

Rolex (luxury watches).

These partnerships are estimated to contribute approximately $1.6 million annually, reflecting her growing appeal as a young athlete with a multicultural identity and international fan base. These deals not only provide financial support but also enhance her market visibility and professional stature.

Victoria Mboko is now one of the brightest prospects in Canadian tennis, but despite all the attention that she has been getting recently, she revealed that her tight-knit family has always ensured her feet stay on the ground as she continues her ascent to tennis’ upper echelons.

Victoria Mboko’s College and Professional Career

Victoria Mboko was born in 2006 and rapidly advanced through the junior tennis ranks, becoming one of the top Canadian prospects. Although she has not played collegiate tennis due to her early pro focus, her journey features:

Strong junior rankings in Canada and internationally

A milestone breakthrough reaching the final of a major WTA 1000 event (National Bank Open) in 2025

Rapid ascent into the WTA Top 100 singles rankings, reaching a career-high of No. 85 by mid-2025

In 2022, during an interview with On Tennis, Victoria Mboko said, “College is always an option,” as she viewed college scholarships as an option at that time, but she didn’t attend any specific college. She obtained most of her education from Canada, and other than that, she had also trained at the renowned Justine Henin Academy in Belgium.

So far, if we look at her ITF career, she has won 8 titles in singles events and 2 in doubles. She made her WTA Tour main-draw debut at the 2022 Canadian Open in the doubles draw, partnering Kayla Cross. Hence, Mboko is still a newbie in the Tour. In which place in the singles ranking do you think she can finish the 2025 season?