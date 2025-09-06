“I Want to Cry”: Chris Evert Reveals How Mother’s Reaction Made US Open Win Unforgettable

It has been 50 years since Chris Evert won her first-ever US Open title. She fought and defeated Evonne Goolagong Cawley in a match that would enter the pages of history as the beginning of Evert’s on-court dominance. And now, as Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz get ready to battle each other for the 15th time at the 2025 US Open final, the ESPN commentator decided to reflect back on her own 50YO win and revisit the one moment that made it ever so special.

On the 5th of September, 2025, Chris Evert released her statements through Tennis.com as she took the time capsule back to 1975. She revealed her thrill when she got to know that the US Open had decided to move to the clay courts. It was as if she knew that it would be the best surface for her. After all, in the summer of 1975, she was on a 125-match winning streak on clay courts. She claimed, “That fact alone had me standing a little taller every time I walked on court.” And facing Evonne Goolagong Cawley at Forest Hills was a pretty wonderful moment. But what made everything special was the presence of her mother, Colette, in the stands.

Chris Evert continued, “But when reflecting on that memorable run now, 50 years later, my biggest takeaway from it is looking up at my mother right after I won and seeing her sobbing. I realized how much it meant to her.” Needless to say, it was an emotional moment for her. And the feelings persist even today. “As I think about it now, I want to cry. It was very emotional for me to see her care so much about her daughter’s US Open victory.”

Like many others, the former world number one also credited her parents for her success. Evert confessed, “My family and upbringing made me not only the player I was, but the person I became.” Well, her father, Jimmy, didn’t leave her and her four siblings any choice. They had to play tennis to stay away from the street. As a result, Chris and her sister, Jeanne, made it to the top of the athletes’ list. Meanwhile, their mother played a different role altogether.

Evert stated, “My mom was the most emotional member of our family, generously taking good care of all of our other needs, including socializing, academics and our meals.” But tragedy struck one day in November 2020, and Evert lost her mother. She passed on peacefully at the age of 92. However, the memories of her kindness still remain with Evert and her former rival, Martina Navratilova. Let’s take a look at the gracious side of Colette Evert and see what her daughter had to say about it, shall we?

Chris Evert and Martina Navratilova highlight Colette Evert’s best qualities

During an interview with Steve Flink back in 2020, Evert claimed that her mother had had a heavy impact on her life. She said, “She was so gracious, always cheering for my opponent, never a bad word for anyone. She was always sweet and kind to everyone, balancing our lives to be not all tennis. Her dedication as a wife and mother was solid and unmatched. She was the definition of goodness. My mother was a saint.”

Surprisingly, these sentiments were shared by Navratilova as well. When Chris Evert took to X and announced the sad passing of her mother, the Czech-American replied, “Colette was as good a person as one could ever meet- and a role model for all tennis parents… RIP Colette Evert…”

Even now, as Evert revisits the memory lanes, there is a hint of grief and longing to meet her mother once again. And hence, the final message in her Tennis.com article asked the readers to share good fortune around if they have some. After all, “that might be the most priceless one.”

