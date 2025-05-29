‘I Was Overreacting’ – Aryna Sabalenka Revisits Rome Regret Amid French Open Spotlight

Tennis matches are all about the back-and-forth, the intense battles on court. But sometimes, the crowd steals the spotlight. Hecklers aren’t unusual, and they can create some wild highlights. Remember when Novak Djokovic responded to a heckler at the 2025 Australian Open? Someone shouted, “Marry me!” Nole coolly replied, “Sorry, mate, I have a wife.” The moment went viral. That’s a player’s ability to flip the script. But it’s not always a good time. Aryna Sabalenka had a rough one in her last tournament. How does she think she handled it?

During her quarterfinals match at the Italian Open on May 14, Sabalenka was under pressure. She trailed 4–6, 0–1, and 0–30. The world No. 1 was feeling the heat. During a pause before Zheng’s serve in the second set, a fan shouted, “Come on Aryna, play tennis,” mocking her performance. Sabalenka, clearly frustrated, snapped back. She told the fan to “shut the f*** up.” She ultimately lost the match.

Days after the incident, Sabalenka made a surprising admission to Self Magazine. She reflected on shutting down the heckler. Sabalenka wrote, “We all are human beings and not robots, so at that moment, I wasn’t feeling like my best and was overreacting.” The pressure was immense. Still, she admitted she was “not proud of” her response. Quite humble from the Belarusian, right?

USA Today via Reuters Aug 17, 2024; Cincinnati, OH, USA; Aryna Sabalenka tosses the ball to serve during her match against Liudmila Samsonova on day six of the Cincinnati Open. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

Sabalenka has always been a bit fiery on court. While this was a rare moment where she shot back at a fan, she’s usually lively and cheerful with the crowd. At the US Open 2024, after defeating home favorite Emma Navarro, she tried to win over the fans. She offered, “Drinks on me tonight?” and “Please give me some support in the next match.” Her charisma makes her a fan favorite!

Hecklers, though, are a different kind of stress. Players like Nick Kyrgios have had their share of arguments with fans. At the 2022 Indian Wells, a heckler shouted advice at Kyrgios. He turned to Ben Stiller, who was in the crowd, and asked, “Do I tell him how to act? No.” The witty comeback got laughs from the crowd and Stiller himself. It takes some getting used to.

Yet, Sabalenka faced backlash for her reaction. However, Rennae Stubbs seemed to find the interaction funny! She responded to a tweet of the video with “Dead 😂.” Seems like it’s all in the mindset, right?

However, this isn’t the first time Aryna has opened up about handling her emotions on court. Previously, at the Australian Open, she faced a tough defeat to Madison Keys during the final. Resulting in her throwing her racket in frustration. Later, she opened up about her reaction.

Aryna Sabalenka gets candid on her reaction to losing AO

Sabalenka brought her signature fire to the 2025 Australian Open, charging into the final with her eyes set on a third Melbourne crown. She looked unstoppable—until Madison Keys stepped up. Keys played fearless tennis, and as Sabalenka herself admitted, she was “playing like she had nothing to lose.” The final turned into a thriller, with Keys pulling off a stunning upset: 6-3, 2-6, 7-5. The crowd could hardly believe it—Sabalenka, the world number one, had been edged out in a dramatic showdown.

Emotions ran high as the match ended. In a rare outburst, Sabalenka hurled her racket, leaving the stadium in stunned silence. She retreated to the sidelines, head buried under a wet towel, clearly devastated. Reflecting on her actions, she later explained, “I just needed to throw those negative emotions at the end just so I could give a speech, not stand there being disrespectful. I was just trying to let it go and be a good person, be respectful.” Even in defeat, Sabalenka showed her trademark honesty.

That’s Aryna for you—fierce, competitive, and absolutely relentless. With 19 WTA titles and three Grand Slams to her name, she’s built her career on grit and hunger. “I think when you get to the point of finals, it’s trophy or nothing,” she said after the loss. For Sabalenka, there’s no room for second place—she plays to win, always.

Now, she's gearing up for a third-round clash with Olga Danilovic at Roland Garros. Can Sabalenka turn heartbreak into triumph and finally grab her first French Open title? The stage is set, the stakes are high, and we can't wait to see what happens next!