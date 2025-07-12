Iga Swiatek Shuts Down Critics On Coach With Powerful Message After Wimbledon Win

So, who expected that? Iga Swiatek just won the Wimbledon ladies finals and how! 6-0, 6-0, in one of the fastest-to-finish matches in Wimbledon history. With her opponent Amanda Anisimova having just beaten world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka to reach this stage in the competition, it was a real surprise to see 8th-seeded Iga Swiatek defeat Anisimova in 57 minutes, with the first set complete in just 25. And it wasn’t just the timing of this match that made it all so unbelievable; the fact that such a win came after Swiatek’s year of undeniable ups and downs is part of the shocker!

Tennis fans will remember that last year Swiatek parted ways with her longtimecoach Tomasz Wiktorowski and began a new partnership with Wim Fissette. However, this partnership didn’t immediately take off, with Swiatek losing in both Roland Garros (to Aryna Sabalenka in the semifinals) and the Italian Open (in the third round to Danielle Collins), and fans were quick to criticize Swiatek’s new coaching choice, especially considering the coach she reportedly wanted, Sandra Zaniewska, turned down the position.

Things got so bad with the Swiatek losing streak that finally her physiotherapist, Maciej Ryszczuk, had to speak out on the subject, saying, “As coaches, we take responsibility for our work and recommendations. It’s obvious that the final word belongs to the player, but Iga, despite her vision, is able to fully trust the team in these matters.” Anyway, now, after winning the Wimbledon finals in a truly historic demonstration of skill, Swiatek has finally spoken, and here’s what she’s said.

“I want to thank my coach who joined this year and obviously with ups and downs right now, we showed everybody that it’s working.” Swiatek said in her post-match speech, clarifying any rumors, adding, “Also to the team that has been with me for many years, I would be nowhere without you and having your trust and constant support.”

How Iga Swiatek and her team worked slowly but surely to prove haters wrong

So, just to reiterate, the reason this particular match was so particularly historical is not just because it is Swiatek’s first Wimbledon title, but it is the first match in 114 years in Wimbledon history where the opponent hasn’t won a single set in a ladies final match. That’s something, and that’s telling of the work Swiatek and Fissette have put into her game to make her this level of unbeatable.

Now, this isn’t either beginner’s luck for Fissette or Swiatek. Fissette has had experience coaching a fair number of WTA titleholders towards their titles, including helping Angelique Kerber with her 2018 Wimbledon title, where she defeated Serena Williams, and Naomi Osaka with the 2020 US Open and 2021 Australian Open titles.

Swiatek, additionally, hasn’t been known for her prowess on grass till now. She previously had four French Open titles and a U.S. Open Trophy, but this win marks the beginning of a new era for the 24 year old Pole who has done her entire nation proud by winning the first singles title male or female, in Wimbledon for the country!

Clearly Swiatek and Fissette are onto something good; time will only tell what else they have up their sleeves, and surely the critics will watch silently till then.