Iga Siwatek’s Behaviour After Winning Wimbledon Quarterfinals Turns Heads

Four-time French Open champion, former world No. 1, and now a Wimbledon semifinalist, Iga Swiatek has finally cracked the grass-court code as she defeated 19th seed Liudmila Samsonova in the quarters. In doing so, she joins an elite club, becoming only the fourth active WTA player to reach the semifinals at all four Grand Slam events. The others? Aryna Sabalenka, Victoria Azarenka, and Karolina Pliskova. But while her transition from clay queen to Centre Court contender has turned heads, it’s her curious Wimbledon habit that’s quietly stealing the show.

The iconic green and purple Wimbledon towels, which retail for around £40 ($47), are almost as famous as the strawberries and cream. They’re a favorite memento among players—Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic, and now, Swiatek, all have a soft spot for them.

But Swiatek’s towel devotion has taken on a life of its own. After her matches, she doesn’t just pick one up on the way out; she loads up. Today, the Pole even enlisted a ball boy to help with her mission, asking him to bring her all the towels. Swiatek then was seen flashing a mischievous shh gesture to the camera as if caught in the act of a cheeky Wimbledon heist.

Pressed on her post-match stash routine after the first round, Swiatek was refreshingly candid. “We love our towels,” she grinned after beating Polina Kudermetova on Tuesday. “Every time I come back from a Slam, I think I have like 10 friends and 10 family members wanting towels. So, sorry guys. Sorry, Wimbledon.”

She’s not just stockpiling them for the sake of souvenirs. These towels, according to the world No. 4, are woven into her daily routine. “When I look back in 30 years, Wimbledon is going to be the best venue you can get, and I just like them, you know,” Swiatek explained. “The Wimbledon towels are of the best quality after you wash them. I use them daily in Warsaw, so I can recommend them.”

Apart from hoarding towels, there was another revelation by Iga Swiatek that had everyone in shock.

Iga Swiatek reveals her unusual post-match meal

Wimbledon has long been known for its strawberries and cream tradition. More than 35 tons of strawberries are devoured by spectators each year during the tournament, with the sweet red fruit appearing in everything from desserts to merchandise across the grounds.

But strawberries and pasta? After cruising past Danielle Collins in the third round, the five-time Grand Slam champion was asked about her surprising culinary taste. “Why is it such a big thing? Everybody should eat that,” Swiatek said with a smile. “I think in summer, kids are eating it a lot. I don’t know. It’s just a perfect mix of tastes.”

The dish, a childhood staple in Iga Swiatek’s native Poland, features pasta, strawberries, and a touch of yogurt. “You should try it, guys—pasta, strawberries, a little bit of yogurt,” she urged fans and journalists alike.

Her post-match endorsement even spilled onto Instagram, where she shared a bowl of the unconventional combo. The official X account of the Polish embassy couldn’t resist jumping into the fun, posting the image and tagging their Italian counterparts with a cheeky, “What’s your take on this, @ItalyinUS?” The Italians, known for their strong opinions on food, took it in stride. “We love her tennis, but we could think of a different pasta,” the Italian embassy replied with good humor.

Italian player Flavio Cobolli offered a comic, mildly horrified take when speaking to Tennis Channel shortly after her revelation. “I talked with her yesterday,” Cobolli said. “I told her what she did, because now people want to try strawberry and pasta, and I will never want to try, because it’s something that is really strange, and I don’t want to be in her position. I wish her good luck when she comes back to Italy.”

Swiatek, of course, is used to stirring things up, on and off the court. With her first Wimbledon semifinal looming, she’s now one win away from contesting the title match on grass for the first time. Her next challenge? Former Olympic champion Belinda Bencic. Get all the action from the Championships live and uninterrupted on EssentiallySports.