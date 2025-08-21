Iga Swiatek’s Biggest US Open Doubles Mistake Uncovered by Serena Williams’ Ex-coach

Yesterday, tennis fans witnessed something spectacular at the US Open. The newly-revamped format of the mixed doubles event ended with much fanfare, with defending champions Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori claiming the title. They defeated the pair of Iga Swiatek and Casper Ruud to win the title, showing the tennis world that doubles is way different from singles, requiring a completely different skillset. Although it was a nail-biting finish in the match-tiebreaker, the doubles specialists were, in the end, a cut above. After the match, Serena Williams’ ex-coach, Rennae Stubbs, explained the main reason behind the success of the Italian pair.

Back during her playing days, Stubbs had an illustrious doubles career, winning four Grand Slam doubles titles and a couple of mixed doubles titles at that stage. Thus, she knows what it takes to succeed on the biggest stage of tennis and pointed out how Vavassori and Errani were better than Swiatek and Ruud.

Taking to her official X handle, Stubbs wrote, “Doubles is about placement and being in the right spot, especially at the net and also setting up your partner. You have to look to finish at the net, and Vavassori and Errani do that better. Casper and Iga have to come in more and take time away from the Italians.”

Even the legendary doubles pairing of Venus and Serena Williams boasted these qualities, which made them a force to reckon with on the doubles circuit. They won an astonishing 14 major doubles titles together, putting on aggressive performances and unsettling their opponents.

Meanwhile, Vavassori and Errani showed that doubles tennis is here to stay. “These two days will be really important for doubles in the future because we showed that doubles players are great players. I think this product can grow in the future … With better marketing (it) can become something better.” Further, Vavassori also received a precious advice before the final, which turned out to be crucial for the Italian pair.

What did John McEnroe say to Andrea Vavassori before facing Iga Swiatek?

While Swiatek and Ruud got the better of Pegula and Draper in the first semifinal, Vavassori and Errani defeated Danielle Collins and Christian Harrison. Subsequently, the Italian pair had to play back-to-back matches, with the final scheduled just after the second semifinal. Interestingly, ahead of the summit clash, Vavassori came face-to-face with tennis legend John McEnroe, who offered him a valuable advice.

Talking about that meeting, the Italian star said, “I was speaking with John McEnroe in the locker room. He said to me, for me was really important for him to come to me and say, You’re doing something good for doubles. So I think it will be really important in the future to know that it’s a product that can grow. With better marketing can become something better.”

The specialist doubles pair of Vavassori and Errani didn’t disappoint as they were in perfect sync to retain their title in New York. Do you think the US Open was right to omit the doubles specialists and prefer singles stars in the mixed doubles? Let us know your views in the comments below.