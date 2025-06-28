Iga Swiatek Breaks Down In Tears After Loss to Jessica Pegula at Bad Homburg Open

When things started to look promising for Iga Swiatek, everything fell apart for her. The Pole reached the summit clash of the Bad Homburg Open after some impressive wins earlier in the tournament. Swiatek defeated the likes of Victoria Azarenka and Jasmine Paolini en route to the final. However, things never quite went her way in the summit clash against Jessica Pegula, as she suffered a brutal straight-set loss against the American, losing 6-4, 7-5. What was even surprising to see was her performance during the match and the aftermath.

The loss was Swiatek’s own making, as she committed 39 unforced errors over the course of the two sets. As a result, she could never gain the momentum to make a comeback in the match and surrendered easily against Pegula. Following the match, Swiatek went to her bench and had a heartbreaking moment, clearly showing how much the loss affected her, just days before Wimbledon is set to commence. The Pole broke down in tears, wiping them off with her towel, looking visibly devastated.

This is a developing story…