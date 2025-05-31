Iga Swiatek Breaks Silence to Join Coco Gauff in Calling Out French Open’s Scheduling Bias

The last time a women’s singles match was played under the bright lights of Court Philippe Chatrier was on June 4, 2023. Aryna Sabalenka beat Sloane Stephens in the fourth round that night. Believe it or not, since then, all the night slots have gone to the men. Not even Novak Djokovic, who wanted to catch Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League final on Saturday night, could sway the tournament’s scheduling decisions. Decisions that have led several female players to voice their disappointment; Coco Gauff and Ons Jabeur have both called for change. Until now, Iga Swiatek hadn’t shown much concern. That seems to be shifting. So what did she say?

On Friday, Swiatek defeated Romania’s Jaqueline Cristian in straight sets, 6-2, 7-5, on Court Suzanne Lenglen. The World No.5 came out strong, broke twice, and wrapped up the first set quickly. Then Cristian raised her level. She found rhythm in the second set and made Swiatek work harder. Cristian hit a bold forehand to even the score at 4-4 and then held serve at 5-5 to keep the match going. But the Pole stayed calm, used ice towels to cool off, and eventually closed out the match.

However, all these exciting women’s matches have been slated for the day session. Coco Gauff, after her second-round victory against Czech teenager Tereza Valentova, also advocated for a more balanced schedule, where the women also got some of the prime scheduling spots. The 21-year-old said, “I do think that women’s matches are worthy of a night spot. If there is going to be two spots, I don’t think that a woman should play after the men at 8:15 pm. I just think that’s unfair. You could go on at 11:00 pm, and that’s if the match really goes fast. If they are going to put one match at 8:15 pm, for sure there could be an opportunity to put a woman there.”

Unlike Gauff, earlier in the tournament, Swiatek had held back on the topic. “Every year we talk about it,” she had said. “My position didn’t change. I like playing day. So I’m happy I’m done and can have a longer rest. On the other hand, people just try to look for, like, not even things between men and women. You can find that in the schedule a bit, and you can ask us all the time. Honestly, my answers are not gonna change. I don’t mind.”

But on Friday, she changed her tune. “Well, yeah, I think it should be equal,” she said. “Personally, it’s not like I have big feelings about it because I just do my job, and I adjust to the schedule I’m given. But I think it should be equal because women’s matches can be entertaining in the same way. As you could see today in my match, there were even waves and everything. So people like it. We can put on a nice show. That’s why I think it should be equal. That’s it.”

Since night sessions were introduced at Roland Garros in 2021, only four have featured women’s singles. The topic resurfaces every year, but this time, even players who had stayed quiet before are joining the discussion.

Meanwhile, on the court, Swiatek will face Elena Rybakina in the fourth round.

Iga Swiatek avoids Jelena Ostapenko as she encounters Elena Rybakina

Iga Swiatek was in the press room when Elena Rybakina and Jelena Ostapenko were still playing their third-round match. Asked if she had a preference, she smiled. “No,” she said. Then added, “Am I a good liar? Let’s say it doesn’t matter, really. Oh my god, I couldn’t play poker!”

Ostapenko ended up losing to Rybakina, 6-2, 6-2. That may have been good news for Swiatek. She’s 0-6 against Ostapenko. Rybakina, however, is no easy opponent either. They’ve played eight times. The head-to-head? Four wins each. Swiatek may have avoided the player she’s never beaten, but Rybakina brings her own set of challenges. Their past matches have been tight, and this one is expected to be no different.

What did Rybakina say about this meeting? “I think I know who I’m gonna play next. But I usually don’t really look at the draw. Because you never know what’s gonna happen. Since the draw is getting small, of course, I know my next opponent. I’ll try to do my best,” she said.

Iga Swiatek is on a 24-match winning streak in Paris as she bids to win her fifth Roland Garros title. Will she keep the momentum going, or will Rybakina stop her run? What do you think?