Iga Swiatek Calls Out Wimbledon Crowd’s Behavior That Will Give Her Nightmare After Historic Win

Iga Swiatek and Amanda Anisimova went head-to-head in the much-anticipated Wimbledon 2025 women’s singles final, with both players making their debut in the big match at SW19. Swiatek, a five-time Grand Slam champion, really showed off her skills on the grass court with an impressive 6-0, 6-0 win. She displayed a mix of precision, power, and mental strength that you don’t often see on Centre Court.

Anisimova, in her first Grand Slam final, found it tough to handle the pressure, struggling to get into a groove or counter Swiatek’s strong performance. The final’s double-bagel score—6‑0, 6‑0—was the most one-sided Wimbledon women’s final in more than a hundred years and the first Grand Slam final shutout since Steffi Graf’s win at the 1988 French Open. At the same time, Anisimova’s 28 unforced errors really highlighted how tough it was for her to keep up with Swiatek’s relentless consistency.

By claiming the Venus Rosewater Dish, Swiatek snagged her first Wimbledon title, adding to her impressive résumé. She’s now the only active woman to have won Grand Slams on grass, clay, and hard courts.

However, during the press conference, Iga Swiatek shared her frustration about the crowd’s disruptive behavior at Wimbledon, saying, “I’m always going to remember the opening of champagne bottles between serves. It’s a sound that will keep me up at night.”

The Pole really liked the celebratory vibe, but she pointed out that unexpected interruptions during key moments of the game aren’t just little quirks—they can stick with a player for a long time. She’s on the same page as many others who are pushing for improved crowd behavior at Wimbledon, particularly when the usual traditions bump up against the need for players to focus on their game.

In just 57 minutes, Swiatek made only eleven unforced errors, showcased her power with precision, and confirmed her place as a generational talent. Winning not only gave her the first Wimbledon title, but it also placed her name among the all-time greats who have triumphed on all three surfaces. But after this loss, what was going through her opponent’s mind?

Going through some tough moments following her loss against Iga Swiatek

Even though she faced a tough 6‑0, 6‑0 loss, Amanda Anisimova handled her post-match speech with impressive grace and maturity. She kicked things off by congratulating champion Iga Swiatek, saying, “Thank you Iga, you’re such an incredible player and it’s obviously showed today. You’ve been such an inspiration to me, an incredible athlete and you’ve had an incredible two weeks here, winning your first Wimbledon championship is so special for you, so congratulations for you and your team.”

The American tennis star spoke with a mix of respect and admiration for how dominant her opponent was. She then turned to the Wimbledon crowd, sharing her heartfelt thanks for their support through her tough moments, saying, “And thank you to everyone who has supported me since my first round match, you guys have carried me through. I’ve had a great fortnight, even though I ran out of gas today. I wish I could have put on a better performance for all of you, but you guys have still been there and lifted me up, so thank you so much.”

With tears in her voice, she shared how being part of the final felt like a real victory—a sign of her strength and all the sacrifices made along the way to bounce back from burnout. It really highlighted how special it was to hit this milestone, no matter what the result was.