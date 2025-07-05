Iga Swiatek Fears Potential Wimbledon Ban over Controversial Statement on Traditions

Could a bowl of strawberries get you in trouble at Wimbledon? If you’re Iga Swiatek, apparently, yes. The Polish tennis star, who stormed into the second week of the 2025 Championships with a dominant 6-2, 6-3 win over Danielle Collins, has made headlines for more than just her tennis. Well, recently her brutally honest and slightly cheeky comments during her press rounds have sparked laughs, headlines, and maybe just a little controversy over one of Wimbledon’s most sacred traditions: strawberries and cream.

It all began with a food question. Swiatek, ever candid, admitted she’s been staying away from the British fare like fish and chips during the tournament. “Too heavy,” she shrugged. While her team has been indulging in it almost daily “like it’s their cheat meal,” Swiatek has been sticking to something a little closer to home. Her go-to comfort dish? Strawberries with pasta, sometimes with a touch of yogurt or cream. “I have my favorite, actually, I ate it as a kid, it’s pasta or strawberries so. That’s strange,” she laughed. “But it’s just great. It’s a normal summer dish in Poland. Dreams, guys, pasta, pasta, strawberries, a little bit of yogurt.” Naturally, the conversation turned to the famous Wimbledon strawberries.

When asked to compare Polish ones with Britain’s, Swiatek didn’t hesitate. “Honestly, I think Poland,” she said, smiling. “ Because we have better climate for strawberries, right?” Then, fully aware of how that would land, she added with a laugh, “Now Wimbledon is probably going to ban me from answering these questions.” Still, she tried to soften the blow: “The strawberries are great here, as well. They are different. But they are great.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Whether she’s skipping fish and chips, inventing new strawberry dishes, Swiatek bringing her own flavor to SW19 and Wimbledon wouldn’t be the same without it.

Article is being updated…