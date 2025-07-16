Iga Swiatek Inspires American Embassy Official into Controversial Territory- “Did Not Expect this”

Leave it to Iga Swiatek to spark a global trend without even trying. The Pole was already making headlines well before her historic double bagel win over Amanda Anisimova in the final. But as it turns out, the Iga Swiatek bakery doesn’t just serve bagels, it dishes out pasta with a twist. After confidently dismissing Danielle Collins in the third round, she dropped a mischievous little bomb in her post-match interview: “My favourite dish is pasta with strawberries.” The internet promptly lost its collective mind. And, believe it or not, that quirky confession has now become a matter of international diplomacy.

At Wimbledon, where strawberries and cream are a sacred tradition, her twist on the fruit raised more than eyebrows. “I ate it as a kid,” Swiatek explained. “It’s pasta with strawberries — pasta, strawberries, a little bit of yogurt — it’s just great.” The crowd at SW19 responded with a mix of gasps and curious laughter. Even the interviewer seemed momentarily thrown. “How strange,” she remarked.

Swiatek later posted a photo of the dish on social media, and that only fueled the conversation. Polish fans quickly embraced it as a point of cultural pride. But it didn’t stop there. Just before the final, a friendly culinary bet simmered between Polish diplomats in Washington and their counterparts at the U.S. Embassy in Warsaw. The terms were simple: if Świątek won, the Americans would have to try the so-called Świątek special. If Anisimova prevailed, the Polish diplomats would pay tribute with a peanut butter and jelly sandwich.

After Swiatek’s dominant victory, it was Team USA’s turn. On Tuesday, the U.S. Embassy in Warsaw posted a video on social media showing an official dutifully tasting the sweet pasta dish. “I did not expect this,” he said, pausing between bites. “But it’s actually really good. Yeah, this is delicious.” He ended with a challenge of his own, suggesting a culinary rematch at the upcoming U.S. Open or the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles.

Meanwhile, back home, the win was met with national celebration, with even the Prime Minister celebrating.

Poland’s Prime Minister gives Iga Swiatek a nod with her signature dish

Iga Swiatek became the first Polish tennis player in history to win the women’s singles title at Wimbledon. Poland’s Prime Minister Donald Tusk even joined in, posting a photo of himself watching the final on television, a plate of pasta with strawberries and cream in hand. “Smacznego! 🏆” he captioned it on X, Polish for “Enjoy.”

For Swiatek, the pride of representing her country comes with weight. “To represent Poland is a great responsibility, and I feel it,” she told Town & Country last year. “I sometimes feel overwhelmed by this ‘weight of Poland’ on my shoulders because I know people have many expectations and they are used to me winning almost everything. I appreciate them supporting me and I’m trying to show them my perspective, too. My perspective on being just a human being, like themselves. Having ups and downs.”

Iga Swiatek remains the only Polish tennis player to win a Grand Slam singles title. In 2020, she was awarded the Gold Cross of Merit after her breakthrough at Roland Garros. She added a silver medal to her name at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Now, she’s added Wimbledon. And a once-overlooked childhood dish, now elevated to international stardom. What is next for the 6-time Grand Slam champion?