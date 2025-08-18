Iga Swiatek Net Worth 2025: Prize Money, Endorsements, and Sponsorships

In the world of tennis, few names shine as brightly as Iga Swiatek. Fresh off her first Wimbledon crown, the 24-year-old is carving a legacy of her own. She dismantled Amanda Anisimova 6-0, 6-0 to claim her sixth Grand Slam and now sets her sights on the US Open. But before that, she’s stormed into the Cincinnati Masters final, where Jasmine Paolini awaits.

At just 24, she has built a budding empire for herself on the courts. As of 2025, she has captured the US Open crown once and dominated the French Open with four titles in 2020, 2022, 2023, and 2024. Well, ahead of her upcoming season, let’s take a closer look at her net worth as well as the financial side of things.

What is Iga Swiatek’s net worth in 2025?

Born and raised in Warsaw, Poland, to Dorota and Tomasz Świątek, she comes from a family of athletes. Her father, Tomasz, was a rower who competed in the men’s quadruple sculls at the 1988 Seoul Olympics, and he encouraged both his daughters to pursue competitive sports. While her older sister briefly competed in the ITF Junior Circuit, it was Iga who found her true calling in the sport, where she’s been a dominant force all at the age of 24.

via Imago

Well, if we talk about the financial side of things, we can see that Iga Swiatek has amassed a considerable amount of wealth. According to Forbes, Swiatek has a net worth of $23.8M, as of December 2024, through her various endorsements and match winnings. As of today, she is one of the highest-paid athletes in the world; as per Forbes, she was the fourth highest paid tennis player in 2024 and the second highest paid female athlete overall.

How much prize money has Iga Swiatek earned in her career?

Before diving into her career rankings, let’s take a quick look at her career. To date, Swiatek has won 386 matches and lost only 87. She has held the world No. 1 ranking for a total of 125 weeks, which is the seventh longest streak in the sport and the best among all active female tennis players.

So far, Iga Swiatek has earned a whopping $40,596,773 in prize money. This year alone, the Polish star has earned $7,454,782, making her one of the highest-paid athletes in the world. Her most significant payday came from her historic Wimbledon victory, where she defeated Amanda Anisimova 6-0, 6-0, earning a record £3 million ($4.05 million) in prize money.

Which brands sponsor Iga Swiatek in 2025 and what are her endorsements?

As big as her name is, Iga Swiatek has a number of brands backing her journey. The Polish athlete’s portfolio includes a range of premium brands such as Lego and Rolex. In addition, she earns around $15 million from her brand deals and endorsements. So, what are the current brands she has been collaborating with?

via Imago

Well, she has a number of premium brands behind her, such as Polish sports-drink powerhouse Oshee, Swiss performance brand ON (She became the first female tennis player to join ON), Visa, French racquet specialist Tecnifibre, Lancome, and Lego. Just like many other tennis players, Swiatek is also part of the Rolex family, having joined the Swiss watch titan in 2021.

After winning the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix twice, Swiatek was named a brand ambassador for the company in 2023. She partnered with Lego in January 2024, after first getting into Lego-building during the Covid-19 pandemic. In fact, after her Wimbledon triumph, she even received a Lego strawberry from the brand, highlighting the tournament’s iconic fruit.

Swiatek even signed a multi-year deal with Indian tech giant Infosys for brand promotion. All of these brands have helped her amass her sizable net worth. Undoubtedly, she will have many more deals coming her way in the future.