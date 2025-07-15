Iga Swiatek Receives Special Honor From Poland’s $4 Billion Giant Post Wimbledon Victory

The moment finally came when Iga Swiatek reigned supreme at the Wimbledon Championships. After years of toiling hard for the elusive trophy, Swiatek defeated America’s Amanda Anisimova in the summit clash to win the grass-court Grand Slam title for the first time in her career. Moreover, her dominating victory in the finals was like a cherry on top of the cake as she inflicted a double-bagel on Anisimova. Shortly after her title-winning run at Wimbledon, Swiatek received the ultimate honor from one of the biggest companies in her country.

While Swiatek has surely impressed her fans, she also left giant business houses in awe with her impressive Wimbledon campaign. As a result, the Polish Pasta Company, Lubella—part of the Maspex Group, which is almost valued at $4 billion—had a unique way to celebrate Swiatek’s Wimbledon title. In honor of her, Lubella launched a limited-edition pack, which had pasta in the form of tennis rackets. Well, it was a first-of-its-kind tribute and certainly an innovative way to celebrate Swiatek’s win.

Although it was an impressive way to celebrate Swiatek’s win and pay tribute to her, this wasn’t the only sweet gesture that Swiatek received post her Wimbledon win. She received congratulatory messages from renowned celebrities and even her fellow colleagues, apart from fans across the globe. Soon after her victory, the Pole received a tight hug from Courteney Cox, who cheered on Swiatek right throughout the match. Interestingly, she played Monica Geller in the sitcom “Friends,” which is one of Swiatek’s favorite shows.

Additionally, the likes of Coco Gauff and Rafael Nadal took to social media to laud Swiatek for her historic triumph. While Gauff said, “congratulations @iga_swiatek on an incredible run,” Nadal wrote, “Congratulations @iga_swiatek! Amazing tournament,” along with a trophy and a muscle-flexing emoji.

While the Wimbledon Championships ended on a high, the focus has already gone on to the next major tournament, the US Open. Predictions have already started pouring in about who will win the US Open title.

Jack Sock picks the one between Aryna Sabalenka and Iga Swiatek for US Open title

While Swiatek went on to win the Wimbledon title, Sabalenka was defeated in the semifinals by Anisimova. However, the Belarusian star favors the hard courts more and will be contending for another US Open title after her win last year. She will be facing a stern challenge from the likes of Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff, who have won major titles this year. Nonetheless, American star Jack Sock picked out a clear favorite on the women’s side.

He revealed, “All credit to Iga but I think I am probably going to ride with Sabalenka as the favorite for the US Open. I think she has proven on all surfaces she can play so big and dominant and blow women off the court in some of these matches with her aggressive play. I would side with Sabalenka probably. But Iga not far behind at all. And if not equal favorite for some of these. But I think Sabalenka will come out swinging and have a big purpose come New York and the US Open.”

However, only time will tell who will lift the trophy in New York. What are your predictions for the US Open champions? Let us know your views in the comments below.