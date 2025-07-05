Iga Swiatek Reveals One Key Move That Helped Her Dominate Danielle Collins at Wimbledon

“How did she make that look so easy?” That was the question on everyone’s mind as Iga Swiatek walked off Centre Court on July 5 after a confident 6–2, 6–3 win over Danielle Collins. For a match that many expected to be a gritty fight, especially given Collins’ fiery baseline play and her history of pushing Swiatek, this was anything but tense. Swiatek struck early, breaking Collins right away, and never let up. The American tried to hang on but ended the day with 25 unforced errors, clearly rattled by the pressure Swiatek kept applying. With this straight-sets victory, the World No. 1 is into the fourth round at Wimbledon 2025, chasing the one Grand Slam that’s still missing from her collection. So what made the difference?

In an honest courtside interview shared by Wimbledon’s YouTube channel, Swiatek was asked the big question: “You were up against a very feisty opponent today who’s given you some problems in the past, but today you had all the answers. How did you get the win?” Swiatek smiled and gave a surprisingly humble yet powerful answer:

“I don’t know. I was just in the zone, you know. I knew what I wanted to play and I knew I need to be brave… and just let my hand do the job.”

That word “brave” wasn’t just thrown in. It was the core of her game plan. Iga Swiatek said she had to be fast, proactive, and not give Collins a single chance to dominate. “You can’t let Danielle, you know, play her winners,” she added. And she didn’t. From the very first point, Swiatek played like someone who trusted herself completely. What’s more impressive?

Iga Swiatek didn’t just play bravely; she stayed rock steady. “There were no ups and downs,” she said. “It was pretty consistent and it was a good match.” That consistency, combined with her fearless approach, gave Collins no room to breathe. Swiatek’s serve held strong, her movement was fluid, and her decision-making was razor-sharp. And with grass being her least favorite surface historically, this kind of locked-in performance means more than just another win.

This is a developing story…