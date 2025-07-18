Iga Swiatek Reveals ‘Unusual’ Amanda Anisimova Moment That Gave Her Control at Wimbledon Final

Wimbledon is now history, and all eyes are on the glitzy US Open. But if you paused to reflect, this year’s grass-court saga was pure madness, especially on the WTA side. Coco Gauff crashed out in the first round fresh off her Roland Garros glory. Surprise American contender Amanda Anisimova knocked Aryna Sabalenka, a two-time Slam finalist in 2025, out in the semis. But the fairytale didn’t last. Anisimova was steamrolled by Iga Swiatek, who delivered a jaw-dropping double bagel on Centre Court. And now, the Polish queen has finally spoken about that ruthless win: her words?

Amanda Anisimova marched into her maiden GS final riding the wave of the finest tennis of her life. But under the suffocating weight of Centre Court’s grandeur, and facing Iga Swiatek, one of the sport’s most ice-blooded big-match assassins, her dream spiraled into a nightmare.

In just 57 ruthless minutes, Swiatek tore through the American with a 6-0, 6-0 demolition to claim her first Wimbledon crown. It wasn’t just a win, it was history. Not since 1911 had the women’s final seen a double bagel, a time when tennis looked nothing like today. Only Steffi Graf, in 1988, had done it in a Slam final in the Open era.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

As the dust settled, and Wimbledon’s echo began to fade, one could hardly ignore the sheer savagery of the scoreline. But for Iga, it wasn’t about cruelty, it was about clarity, control, and capitalizing on the moment. Speaking to Kamil Wolnicki of “Przegląd Sportowy Onet”, the Polish champion admitted the nature of her victory felt surreal. “I certainly thought that the situation was unusual. One that I didn’t expect at all!” she said, her words laced with genuine surprise.

AD

via Imago Amanda Anisimova of United States of America wipes away tears after the Ladies Singles Final on day thirteen of The Championships Wimbledon 2025 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 12, 2025 in London, England. Photo by MB Media PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xHiroshixSatox

Swiatek confessed she hadn’t done a deep dive into Anisimova’s earlier matches. “I didn’t watch all of Amanda Anisimova’s matches, only fragments, but I knew how she played and I knew I had to be focused,” she explained. But once play began, she sensed the difference instantly. “She was stressed and from the first ball I felt that she was playing with a slightly slower hand, that she had less decisiveness. And I, in turn, felt more and more self-confidence and the situation became such that the difference in levels widened even more.”

It wasn’t arrogance, it was awareness. Swiatek knew her job, and she executed it with machine-like precision. “In fact, however, it was me who wanted to do my job and I didn’t think too much about my opponent,” she said. No hesitation. No sentiment. Just pure focus from start to finish.

That razor-sharp mindset became her sword. “Only that everything is unusual. On the court, however, you want to close the match as quickly as possible and press your opponent if possible. You can’t give anything away of your own free will,” she declared, echoing the killer instinct that separates champions from challengers.

And then came the metaphor that perfectly embodied her mental rhythm: “Something else comes to my mind, because the truth is that it’s a bit like riding a bike. You will speed up and it will be quite easy, but if you slow down too much, you start to wobble.”

For Iga Swiatek, the Wimbledon title wasn’t just a triumph, it was proof of her evolving game, her hardened resolve, and her ability to strike when the stakes are highest. And with barely days left before she dives back into practice, her mindset screams only one thing: this was no final destination, it’s just another checkpoint on the road to domination.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Iga Swiatek discloses post-Wimbledon break duration

Iga Swiatek soared to new heights on grass in 2025, rewriting the narrative that once doubted her prowess on the surface. The journey began in Bad Homburg, where she reached her first-ever grass-court final, only to fall short to Jessica Pegula in a hard-fought 4-6, 5-7 loss. But that was just the spark. Carrying that momentum like a storm cloud ready to burst, she rolled into Wimbledon with unshakable purpose, and by the end of the fortnight, she was standing tall on Centre Court, lifting the Venus Rosewater Dish after a ruthless demolition of Amanda Anisimova in under an hour.

With the grass season now behind her, Swiatek isn’t planning a long pause. During the elegant Wimbledon Champions’ Dinner, the world number three laid out her immediate roadmap. “I’m going to have probably six days off, that was the most I could negotiate,” she said. “But I’ve got to say these last couple of weeks were my best part of my season, I really enjoyed myself on the court, even though I didn’t expect that on grass. I just want to get back on court and have these feelings again.”

That hunger is already turning toward New York. Swiatek’s eyes are firmly locked on the hard courts of the US Open, where in 2022, she captured her first major outside of clay. “Obviously, after such a win and the emotions and everything that comes with it, I’m probably going to need some time to get back to it. But we have the US Open swing coming, and the tour is intense, so not a lot of time for vacation for sure.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Flushing Meadows has been kind to Swiatek. With an 80% win rate at the venue, she’s proved that her game translates seamlessly to the fast courts. But recent years have been turbulent, QF and fourth-round exits in 2023 and 2024 disrupting her dominance. Still, the fire remains. The hunger is deeper. And the champion in her refuses to settle.

Armed with fresh grass-court confidence and a hardened mindset, Swiatek’s next mission is clear: storm into the US Open, guns blazing, and reclaim the crown that once sat perfectly on her head.