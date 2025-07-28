Iga Swiatek’s Coach Dismisses Potential Move to Coaching ATP Stars With a Bold Stance

What happens when you pair the WTA’s best player with one of the most decorated coaches in the game? That was the question on everyone’s mind last October when Iga Swiatek brought Wim Fissette into her camp. Fissette is widely regarded as one of the top coaching minds in women’s tennis. And though the start was slow, their partnership soon took off. Fast forward to July, and the Pole lifted her first Wimbledon title, collecting her sixth Grand Slam trophy in the process. That victory has not only strengthened her legacy but also added yet another name to Fissette’s long list of success stories.

Before he ever picked up a coaching notebook, Fissette was grinding it out on the ITF Futures tour back in 1999 and 2000. He didn’t go far on the playing side, topping out at a career-high ATP ranking of No. 1,291. But his second act in tennis would be a different story. He broke through as a coach in 2009, guiding Kim Clijsters during her iconic comeback, which included two US Open titles and an Australian Open crown. The Belgian has worked with some of the biggest names in the sport. From Simona Halep to Petra Kvitová and Angelique Kerber, his resume is stacked. He even helped Kerber win the 2018 Wimbledon title. But perhaps his biggest success after Clijsters came when he joined Naomi Osaka’s team in 2020.

With Fissette in her corner, Osaka won the 2020 US Open and followed that up with a dominant run at the 2021 Australian Open. Now, with Iga Swiatek, he’s added another Grand Slam champion to his list. But will this stunning resume include the ATP as well? According to Sport.pl, the coach talked at the Tennis Insider Club podcast and said, “Not necessarily. I’m actually happy and proud to be a WTA coach. I enjoy working with women. I would like, maybe one day, to work with someone on the ATP, but I would not see it as an upgrade. It would be an interesting experience, but I don’t see it as like that would be better for me. No, I am happy as a WTA coach. But as a challenge, at some point it would be interesting. But I have never had any offers from the ATP. I do think that going from WTA to ATP, I think it’s easier to go from ATP to WTA.”

Day Eleven: The Championships – Wimbledon 2025 LONDON, ENGLAND – JULY 10: Iga Swiatek of Poland celebrates after winning match point against Belinda Bencic of Switzerland during the Ladies Singles semi-final match on day eleven of The Championships Wimbledon 2025 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 10, 2025 in London, England.

He’s also very aware of how much coaching can vary, even within the WTA. His time with Osaka gave him a very different rhythm than what he has now with Swiatek.

Wim Fissette opens up on the difference between Iga Swiatek and Naomi Osaka

Wim Fissette pointed out that Iga Swiatek and Naomi Osaka couldn’t be more different in how they train, saying there’s a “day and night” difference between the two, both in their approach and personality.

Speaking to Access All England, he said, “Iga just wants super direct information, facts, she wants to hear everything, even if it’s not good, to be corrected on every ball. If that works for her, it’s up to me to do that. It’s important to keep that for a player who had already won five Grand Slams.”

Swiatek’s 2025 season has been strong at the Slams. She reached the semifinals of the Australian Open and Roland Garros before finally going all the way at Wimbledon. Outside the Grand Slams, she’s been a bit quieter. She reached just one final this year, finishing runner-up to Jessica Pegula at the Bad Homburg Open in June.

Now, she’s gearing up for the North American hard-court swing. She enters the Montreal Open as the second seed and will look to carry her momentum through the summer. With Fissette by her side, there’s no telling where this duo could go next. The partnership has clicked, and the results are already starting to show.