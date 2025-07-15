Iga Swiatek’s Psychologist Gets Candid on the Pole’s Wimbledon Run: ‘She Was Afraid’

Wimbledon wrapped up with shockwaves across the women’s draw, from early exits by Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula to Aryna Sabalenka’s semifinal stumble, and the fierce rise of Amanda Anisimova. Yet, nothing quite stunned like Iga Swiatek’s reign on the grass. Known as the ‘Queen of Clay’, the Pole unleashed pure dominance in the final, clinching victory with a rare double bagel, something not seen since Dorothea Lambert in 1911. But was this grass-court triumph part of a grand plan? Not exactly.

After all, the road to glory wasn’t smooth. The first half of the season tested her, despite reaching at least the quarterfinals in most events, her losses raised red flags. In those defeats, her game looked unravelled, her mindset shaken. Now, with the Wimbledon crown secured, her psychologist, Daria Abramowicz, revealed the truth behind the mental climb Swiatek made before mastering the grass.

In an interview with Polskie Radio 24, Iga Swiatek’s psychologist Daria Abramowicz peeled back the curtain on the transformation behind the Pole’s stunning Wimbledon triumph. “Iga had to grow up to it, because she was afraid of this grass,” she admitted. “But this year it turned out that when Iga went to train in Mallorca after a clay court season, she went to Bad Homburg, we saw a completely different girl.” The fear had melted into confidence, and the queen of clay was reborn on grass.

Iga Swiatek of Poland celebrates winning the womens final match against Amanda Anisimova of the United States on day 13 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. Wimbledon

Abramowicz emphasized something deeper than results: the joy of the game. “The joy and satisfaction of the competition itself is very important, if not the most important,” she said. “The joy of developing as an athlete, as a tennis player, but also as an athlete… I try to pay attention to it, because it is a system of connected vessels to be able to correct some beliefs.” It wasn’t just about winning; it was about reclaiming her passion and purpose.

But Swiatek’s path to that victory wasn’t paved in ease. “Iga also had to deal with what the public opinion brings, find herself in a terribly difficult situation that happened to her at the turn of the year,” Abramowicz revealed. Between external pressures, a doping scandal, the loss of her grandfather, and a coaching transition with Wim Fissett, who joined her team in late 2024, it was a whirlwind of emotion and uncertainty. Wimbledon became her redemption ground.

In London, we witnessed a new version of Swiatek, more composed, more courageous, and mentally aligned. The darkest stretch of her career now seems behind her. And as she prepares for a short break, the horizon looks bright. With less than 1,000 points to defend in the second half of the season, including from the US Open and the Riyadh final, she stands poised for another climb up the WTA rankings.

And what of that magical moment, lifting the Venus Rosewater Dish? It had to be surreal, a cherished dream, one she never dared to dream. But following her Wimbledon triumph, she didn’t hold back, taking a pointed dig at her own country’s media, directly addressing the scrutiny she’s faced in recent months.

Iga Swiatek responds to Polish media criticism post-victory at Wimbledon

Right after her ruthless dismantling of Amanda Anisimova in the Wimbledon final, Iga Swiatek didn’t just take the press room as a champion; she entered as a woman ready to speak her truth. When the spotlight turned to the criticism she’s endured over the past year, Swiatek met the moment with calm defiance. “Honestly, the thing is that we as public people and as athletes, we can’t, you know, really react to everything what’s going on and we got to focus on ourselves. Obviously, sometimes it’s easier to do that, sometimes it’s harder.” Her words fell with quiet thunder, measured, but firm.

Then came the storm. No longer holding back, Swiatek took aim at the narrative spun around her, especially back home, by Polish media. With steely conviction, she addressed the criticism from the Polish media that had shadowed her rise. “And for sure, the past months how, you know, the media sometimes described me, and I got to say, unfortunately Polish media, how they treated me and my team, it wasn’t really pleasant. So, I hope they will just leave me alone and let me do my job because obviously you can see that we know what we’re doing, and I have the best people around me.” It wasn’t just a statement, it was a roar from a champion tired of being reduced to headlines.

Back in May, the scrutiny hit a new level. As Swiatek kept reaching deep rounds, the media noise grew louder. Whispers of decline circulated, often ignoring her achievements. Speculation even surfaced about her skipping Wimbledon, a rumor she crushed with cool clarity, saying simply, “a lot of stuff about me that are not true.” For someone who had just defended her French Open title, the headlines weren’t just off-base; they were deeply personal.

Now with six Grand Slam titles in her arsenal, including the US Open, Swiatek’s legacy continues to grow. She’s no longer just the clay-court queen. She’s a Wimbledon champion, a fighter, a truth-teller. And as the North American hard-court season looms, the big question is: can she carry this fire into New York and reign once again? All signs point to yes!