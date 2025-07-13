Iga Swiatek Sends Raw Reminder After Wimbledon Win Reveals Brunt of Expectations

Before this, Iga Swiatek’s last title triumph came at the 2024 French Open. Throughout these last twelve months or so, she has struggled to re-establish her dominance in the tennis world. Due to a sudden drop in her performance graph, we even saw her getting way down to number 8 in the singles ranking. This poor form really impacted her confidence badly. Just a small example of it was seen during the clay-court swing. After her defeat in the SF of the Madrid Open against Coco Gauff, she admitted that she wasn’t really sure what she had in her “toolbox” and claimed that she didn’t even have a Plan B because nothing had actually worked that day.

Then, just before the start of the French Open, she was asked about her expectations for the tournament, she said, “Obviously it would be stupid to expect a lot because I’m not able to play my game right now.” She went home after losing the semifinal matches in the previous two Slams, but at Wimbledon, she made sure that she got to the end. And what a way to do that! She defeated America’s Amanda Anisimova by 6-0,6-0 in the final. From being habituated to entering tournaments as a top seed to moving a bit away from that limelight, did this little thing make her approach more freer?

When Iga Swiatek was asked a similar question during her post-match interview with Tennis Channel, she said, “Yeah, I think you know after so many tournaments that I won, there’s always going to be people expecting, but for sure on grass it’s a little bit less also because I said, you know, it’s not my favorite surface. So, um yeah, I could just kind of focus on the process, focus on developing as a player rather than…I don’t know…making everybody happy. But for sure, it wasn’t an easy year in terms of that.”

She further added, “I’m happy that I have the freedom here to just do my job because yeah the previous months were pretty touch with the expectations and people, you know got used to me winning, and I’m not going to win everything, but I’m trying to just focus on my own process and I know that I’m going in a good direction. Sometimes there are going to be ups and downs, but I hope I prove them that they should just let me do my job.”

