Iga Swiatek Set to Lose Nearly $1.5m of Her Wimbledon Earnings Amid Shocking Regulations

It was a dream-come-true moment for Iga Swiatek yesterday. After years of hard work, the Pole finally clinched success at the Wimbledon Championships. Swiatek went on to defeat Amanda Anisimova in the summit clash to win her first Wimbledon title. Moreover, she did it in style, inflicting a double-bagel on her American opponent. While it was a celebratory mood in Swiatek’s camp, she is set to face a major setback due to the prevailing regulations.

Owing to her title-winning run at Wimbledon, Swiatek pocketed a whopping $4.09 million. However, with the tax regulations set in place in the UK, Swiatek is set to lose a major chunk of her earnings in taxes. The UK Withholding Tax rate, which is at 20% and automatically deducted by Wimbledon from the players’ earnings, will result in Swiatek losing $0.82 million of her $4.09 million won in earnings.

However, this isn’t just that. She will also face additional UK Income Tax, which, along with the UK Withholding Tax and other expenses, will effectively result in Swiatek losing out on almost 38% of her winnings. Thus, Swiatek will be left with only $2.54 million of the $4.09 million earned, losing around $1.5 million.

While Swiatek would be facing a major cut on her earnings, this isn’t the only setback she’s faced after winning Wimbledon. Although she put on a dominant display and didn’t lose a single game in the final, many people questioned if Swiatek should’ve taken it easy on Anisimova. Even Jon Wertheim asked Andy Roddick during the Served podcast if the Pole should’ve let Anisimova breathe easy. However, Roddick justified Swiatek’s mentality, saying, “You beat someone as badly as you can. … You can’t give someone a game… This is sports, not charity. If you outcompete someone for a contract, you don’t turn around and hand them money just to make them feel better.”

Nonetheless, it was a well-deserved victory for Swiatek and came at the right time. After winning Wimbledon, Swiatek hit out at her critics, who didn’t treat her well during her title drought.

Iga Swiatek slams critics after Wimbledon win

The Pole entered Wimbledon in not the best form, with the title drought spanning over a year. She last won a title at the French Open before her Wimbledon win yesterday, and was widely called out in the media amid her poor form. Nonetheless, Swiatek responded to her critics after she finally managed to win a title at Wimbledon.

Swiatek said, “We as athletes can’t really react to everything. For the past months, how the media described me – and I have to add, unfortunately, the Polish media – how they treated me and my team, it wasn’t really pleasant. I hope they will just leave me alone and let me do my job because obviously we know what we are doing. I have the best people around me. I have already proved a lot. I know people want more and more. But it’s my own process, my own life and my own career. Let me do my job the way I want it.”

While Swiatek would hope to continue her winning run, she can soak in the sweet memories of her success for now. It’ll be interesting to see how Swiatek performs in the remainder of the season. For live, minute-by-minute coverage of the Championships, head to our Live Blog.