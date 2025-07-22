Iga Swiatek Sparks Serena Williams Comparison as Top Coach Reveals Her Recent Shift

Wimbledon may be in the rearview mirror, but its echoes still roar, especially on the WTA stage. As the US hard-court swing begins with the DC Citi Open, one name still lights up conversations: Iga Swiatek. Her crowning moment at SW19, lifting the Venus Rosewater Dish, has drawn the attention of none other than legendary coach Rick Macci. Known for molding Serena Williams in her youth, Macci now sees shades of the same fire in the Polish powerhouse. While big names like Coco Gauff and Aryna Sabalenka fell short at the grass court, Swiatek soared, and Macci isn’t shy about where his praise is pointed while comparing to the American GOAT.

Iga Swiatek stormed her way to her maiden Wimbledon crown in ruthless fashion, dropping just one set across seven matches. In the final, she dismantled American Amanda Anisimova with a jaw-dropping double bagel, 6-0, 6-0, making a thunderous statement on Centre Court. Her domination has the American media buzzing, but it’s Rick Macci, legendary coach of Serena Williams, who’s leading the praise. Macci doesn’t just applaud Swiatek’s game; he dives deep into her mental strength. In his view, the calm ferocity, unshakable focus, and championship mindset Iga carries mirrors that of Serena herself. That’s not praise, it’s a coronation.

During a stirring interview with Sport.pl, veteran coach Rick Macci laid bare his admiration for Iga Swiatek, drawing a powerful parallel to his most famous prodigy, Serena Williams. With the conviction of a man who’s seen legends born, Macci declared, “We recognize champions by how they react to adversity. Iga has entered territory previously reserved for Serena Williams from an earlier generation. She can dominate just like Serena. In the case of both tennis players, there were obstacles, but what matters is how they came out of them.”

Iga Swiatek holding the Venus Rosewater Dish after her match against Amanda Anisimova in the ladies singles championship on day thirteen of The Championships Wimbledon 2025 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club.

Macci didn’t shy away from highlighting Swiatek’s recent mental battles either. “In the spring, she struggled a bit on her favorite clay surface, you could see that she competed with herself, maybe she lost some self-confidence then. But I knew it would pass,” he said. And pass it did. The 24-year-old now owns six GS singles titles, still shy of Serena’s iconic 23, but age and momentum are firmly on her side. In Macci’s eyes, Swiatek’s trajectory is locked on a “double-digit number of titles.”

The Polish media had been eager for Macci to expand on his recent social media post where he called Iga a Polish pit bull. And the coach delivered. “Her style of play and fortitude have reached the highest possible level in recent days, and that’s why I called her the ‘Polish pit bull,’” he explained, clearly thrilled to unpack the reasoning behind the fierce nickname.

He praised Swiatek’s shift in approach on grass, noting, “She played more aggressively and not in the style she is used to on clay courts, which is very difficult to introduce. It is said that you have to hit differently on grass, but this is easier said than done.”

Macci also credited her serve and slice as decisive tools in her Wimbledon run, saying they “helped her a lot.” But the admiration came with a note of caution. At 70, Macci has seen dynasties built and toppled. And now, as Swiatek eyes the top spot, he warned the tennis world: a Polish threat is coming for the throne, and she’s not here to ask permission.

Rick Macci tips Iga Swiatek for year-end No. 1

Just yesterday, legendary coach Rick Macci fired off a tweet that crackled through the tennis world like lightning. “It will happen sooner than later as Iga will again be number one on the planet because her mind is made of granite,” he declared. “Not a lot of points to defend, and the Polish Punisher will be number one by year’s end.” The prophecy? As bold as it gets. But if the stars align, Macci’s words might just become fact.

Currently, Aryna Sabalenka rules the WTA kingdom. Since she dethroned Iga Swiatek last October, she’s stomped through the rankings jungle with 38 weeks of sheer dominance. She’s now the only player besides Serena Williams to crack the mythical 12,000-point barrier. A badge of war that proves her top-dog status.

Swiatek’s no slouch, though. She scaled the 11,000 mark this May, yet Sabalenka’s post-Wimbledon surge widened the chasm. With 12,420 points, she leads Gauff by 4,751 and Swiatek by another 856. That buffer won’t crumble overnight, but the clock is ticking.

Sabalenka has a fortress to defend. With 5,025 points stacked from late-season triumphs in Cincinnati, Wuhan, and the US Open, plus deep runs in DC and the WTA Finals, she’s got a mountain to hold. But one stumble, and that mountain starts to crumble.

Coco Gauff faces her own uphill battle. With 3,060 points on the chopping block, including 2,300 from China and the Finals, any slip could send her tumbling. Her 2024 form hasn’t exactly screamed invincibility.

Now enters Swiatek, Wimbledon champion, unbothered and battle-hardened. With just 830 points at stake, her path is surprisingly clear. Sabalenka might lead now, but the 1,412-point gap is no Everest.

The Polish Punisher is lurking in the shadows, her eyes locked on New York. Can she reclaim her US Open crown, which she won in 2022? The hunt begins.