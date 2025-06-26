Iga Swiatek Struggles to Prove Her Taylor Swift Loyalty in Unexpected Twist

“I’m dead. Yes, I cried many times during the show. Yes, it was incredible. You are amazing,” Iga Swiatek couldn’t stop herself from raving about pop icon and global sensation Taylor Swift when she initially attended the Blank Space hitmaker’s Eras Tour last year. Just like millions of Swifties, the former World No.1 and five-time Grand Slam queen was star-struck as she witnessed Swift in all her musical glory, performing live at the Annfield Stadium in Liverpool. The Pole has been in awe of the Shake It Off star. Which means she must be thorough with Swift’s discography, right?

Yes, Swiatek follows a lot of Swift’s songs, but it seems not all of them have reached her playlist. And when that happens, you are bound to embarrass yourself when it comes to the lyrics. It hurts even more when you end up having a public mishap moment after failing to prove yourself as a Swiftie. Unfortunately, the Pole found herself in a twisted, yet hilarious situation recently.

She’s competing at the Bad Homburg Open in Germany this week. While her campaign is going solid (winning the first round match), it’s her off court interests that have caught the attention of fans. She was asked to participate in a challenge inspired by a viral TikTok trend: Shakespeare and Swift. It involves the participant being given lines from either of these two icons and then they have to guess if they are Shakespeare’s or Swift’s. So how did Swiatek perform? Not impressive, to say the least. Out of five questions, the four-time French Open champion answered three correct ones. But when it comes to identifying Swift’s lyrics, she failed twice before making just one correct guess. “I’m bad at that,” she hilariously confessed. “Swifties are gonna kick me out.” Watch the clip for yourself:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bad Homburg Open (@badhomburgopen) Expand Post

Well, it will be intriguing to see if Swift’s millions of fans will forgive Swiatek or not. But hey, it’s fine. After all, the WTA star hardly gets time to think of anything but the racket sport. So one can say her efforts were still commendable. As far as her loyalty toward Swift is concerned, she did prove herself just last year. After she attended the icon Eras Tour concert in Liverpool, in June 2024, the Pole actually received a handwritten letter from Taylor herself. It was the perfect gift she could’ve received after clinching her fourth French Open trophy prior to catching up on the Eras Tour. But guess what? The Pole couldn’t replicate the same result this season in Paris.

Sadly, her invincible Roland Garros journey came to an end during the 2025 edition on the Parisian clay. In the semifinal, World No.1 Aryna Sabalenka ousted her, which meant the summit clash was without Swiatek for the first time in the last four seasons. Since 2022, she had remained the reigning queen and went on to lift the Suzanne Lenglen trophy in 2023 and 2024 after capturing it for the first time in 2020.

While her clay dreams have been shattered at the French Open, all’s still not lost for the Pole. The grass season is up ahead, and she’s already kicked off her journey on a positive note at the Bad Homburg Open. Ahead of the Wimbledon, she would like to gain as much confidence as possible to show her might on the green surface. The All England Club been a challenge for her so far.

Iga Swiatek looks to alter her unfortunate past at Wimbledon

For the uninitiated, Iga Swiatek made her Wimbledon debut back in 2019. Since then, however, the former World No.1 has hardly left any impact on the grass surface of this major event. Compared to hard court and clay court, she’s mostly struggled on grass. Out of her five appearances at the All England Club, she’s managed to reach the QF stage only once.

During the 2023 edition, Swiatek entered the last eight round before losing to Ukraine’s Elina Svitolina. The latter beat her with a score line of 7-5, 6-7, 6-2. And last season, the Pole couldn’t even clear the third round. Kazakhstan’s Yulia Putintseva defeated her with a score line of 3-6, 6-1, 6-2.

Expressing her disappointment after the match, Swiatek said, “For me going from this kind of tennis where I felt like I’m playing the best tennis in my life to another surface where I kind of struggle a little bit more, it’s not easy,” reported WTA’s website in July 2024. “All that stuff really combines to me not really having a good time in Wimbledon.”

What are your thoughts on the Pole’s prospects at the upcoming edition of Wimbledon? Will she finally break the curse and go the distance? Let us know in the comments below.