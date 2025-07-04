brand-logo
Iga Swiatek Ties Rare Serena Williams Mark After Crushing Latest American Hope

ByMintu Tomar

Jul 4, 2025 | 4:18 AM CEST

The five-time slam queen seems to have found her momentum back after constant failures this season. Former World No.1 Iga Swiatek is cruising through her Wimbledon campaign this week and how. After kicking off her journey at the grass major with a stellar win over Polina Kudermetova a few days back, the Pole has proved her mettle in the second round too. But it’s not just another victory – it’s special. Why? Swiatek just entered into an elite club, graced by former WTA legend and 23-time slam champion Serena Williams, while keeping All England Club hopes running.

For the uninitiated, Swiatek defeated American Caty McNally on Thursday in a tough battle. After losing the first set, she fought back and eventually soared into the third round with a score line of 5-7, 6-2, 6-1. With that, she also broke American hopes, considering many seeded players from the country (Coco Gauff, Frances Tiafoe, Ben Shelton, and others) have already bowed out. On the other hand, Iga Swiatek has now become just the third player, after ex-French WTA icon Amelie Mauresmo and Serena Williams, to reach 22 third-round appearances in Grand Slams.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by WTA (@wta)

This story is developing…

Don’t forget to head over to our Live Blog for minute-by-minute coverage of the Championships.

Is Iga Swiatek the next Serena Williams, or is it too soon to make that call?

