Iga Swiatek vs Amanda Anisimova: How Much Prize Money Will the Two Stars Bag for Winning Wimbledon?

Iga Swiatek and Amanda Anisimova are set to face off in the Wimbledon 2025 women’s singles final this Saturday. The 24-year-old Pole, who was seeded No. 8, made her way to the final with a convincing 6-2, 6-0 win over Belinda Bencic in the semifinals. The match was over in just 72 minutes, and it’s her first time reaching the final at the All England Club.

So, 23-year-old Anisimova, who’s ranked No. 13, just made it to her first Grand Slam final! She pulled off a tough 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 win against world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka, wrapping up a 2-hour and 37-minute match. This is the very first senior meeting between Swiatek and Anisimova.

Swiatek comes in with five major titles under her belt—four French Opens and one US Open. She’s a former world No. 1 and definitely the favorite in this matchup. Anisimova is crafting her own comeback story. After taking a break due to burnout and bouncing back from some qualifying setbacks, she’s now just 90 minutes away from her first major championship.

Both players are looking to make their mark in Wimbledon history—Swiatek wants to grab her sixth Slam and finally conquer the grass, while Anisimova is hoping to bring back some American pride at SW19. So, besides winning that awesome Venus Rosewater Dish, what’s the prize money like for the champion? And what about the runner-up?

This year’s Championships have really raised the bar when it comes to the financial stakes. According to Wimbledon’s official website, the All England Club has announced a record-breaking prize fund of £53.5 million, which is about $72 million. Both the men’s and women’s singles champions are set to take home £3 million, which is around $4 million. The runner-up in the women’s singles will take home £1,520,000 (around $2,051,848), whether it’s Swiatek or Anisimova who comes up just short.

These numbers show how Wimbledon is really stepping up its funding for players at every level. When the two players walk onto Centre Court, everyone will be tuning in not just to see who wins the title, but also to find out who walks away with the biggest chunk of that record prize money. In light of their recent ascent to the pinnacle of tennis, how are the players feeling?

Iga Swiatek and Amanda Anisimova’s thoughts after the semifinals

Iga Swiatek looked genuinely excited and a little taken aback by how easily she made it through the semi-finals, describing it as an unexpected win. She said, “Yeah, honestly… I don’t know, like, it’s.. I think, I’m not gonna have seasons where the pressure is not gonna be like, kind of forced on me from the expectations from the outside, you know, anymore. So every year, I guess it’s kind of the same, but I feel sometimes I can handle it better or ignore it, sometimes a bit worse, you know, but I don’t know, like, honestly, I think it’s easier to win, if you haven’t won Roland Garros and also if you had more time to practice.”

Amanda Anisimova was equally amazed to have made it to her first Grand Slam final. After her victory over world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka, she shared in an on-court interview, “To be honest, if you told me I would be in the final at Wimbledon, I would not believe you. It’s been such a privilege to compete here and to be in the final is just indescribable.” She felt a wave of emotions, almost like a personal win—after taking a mental health break and facing a tough loss last year, she called her journey a “bit of a roller coaster.”

As she thought about what the comeback meant to her, she shared, “Being able to prove that, you know, you can get back to the top if you prioritize yourself. So that’s been incredibly special to me. And yeah, it means a lot.” After the match, both players were not just celebrating their wins; they were also sharing a bit about the feelings that came with their success. As the clock ticks away, we’ll just have to wait and see who comes out on top on the Centre Court.