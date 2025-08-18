Iga Swiatek vs Jasmine Paolini: How Much Prize Money Will the Two Stars Bag at Cincinnati Open Final?

After her 6-0, 6-0 triumph against Amanda Anisimova in the Wimbledon final, Iga Swiatek said, “It’s something that is just surreal. I feel like tennis keeps surprising me, and I keep surprising myself.” After her performance on grass, everyone expected her to carry forward that momentum to the North American hard-court swing as well. But unfortunately for Swiatek, she went down to Clara Tauson in the R16 of the Canadian Open in straight sets. Swiatek committed 46 unforced errors, 25 of which were from her forehand. Following an end to her incredible nine-match winning streak, Swiatek admitted that her high error count cost her the match.

Having said that, she also added, “These matches are also an opportunity to learn.” Taking lessons from that match, Swiatek made a strong start at the Cincinnati Open. Iga Swiatek was the only player among the Top 4 seeds who had never made it to the finals in Cincy. Although she reached the semifinals in the previous two editions, her journey was cut short on both occasions. But this time, she managed to beat the former world number 3, Elena Rybakina, to secure a spot in the final against Italy’s Jasmine Paolini. In this high-stakes match, both players will be eager to secure a title before boarding their flights to New York.

Iga Swiatek vs. Jasmine Paolini: What is the prize money for the Cincinnati Women’s Final?

This new 12-day version of the tournament featured a 94-player main draw. Before the start of this tournament, everyone labeled the defending champion, Aryna Sabalenka, and America’s Coco Gauff as the favorites in this tournament. But yet again, Iga Swiatek stunned everyone with a dominating run in this tournament. She’s yet to drop a set at the Cincinnati Open. On the other hand, Jasmine Paolini (9), who had already tasted a title triumph (Italian Open) this season, defeated the likes of Maria Sakkari, Ashlyn Krueger, Barbora Krejčíková, Coco Gauff, and Veronika Kudemetova on her way to the finals.

With her three-set win over Kudermetova in the semifinal, Paolini has now reached the final of the Cincinnati Open for the very first time in her career. This will be her sixth meeting with Iga Swiatek on the Tour, and she has yet to win a match against the Pole. Can she change her fortunes in this high-stakes battle?

The champion of the 2025 Cincinnati Open will take home 1,000 points and $752,275, while the runners-up will earn 650 points and $391,600 as prize money.

This year’s total prize money pool for the WTA in the Cincinnati Open is $5,152,599, i.e., an increase of 60.43% compared to last year. If we draw a comparison, this year the champion will get a straight 43.71% increase in prize money compared to what Sabalenka got last year. While the runners-up will get an increase of 27.01% compared to 2024.

Prize money comparison: Swiatek vs. Paolini

The 24-year-old Iga Swiatek made her pro debut in 2016, and over these nine years, she has won 23 titles, including 6 Grand Slam titles. Whereas the 29-year-old Italian, Jasmine Paolini, has won just three titles in her singles career. Her best record in the majors has been reaching the finals at the 2024 French Open and 2024 Wimbledon Championships. However, she did manage to win the doubles title at the French Open this year. Both of them are well-established on the women’s Tour, but how much have they earned in their careers from their prize money?

Total WTA Career Prize Money:

Player Career Prize Money Iga Swiatek $40,596,773 Jasmine Paolini $11,829,184

This year, Swiatek has earned around $7,454,782 in prize money, while it’s $3,359,197 for Paolini. As per the Celebrity Net Worth, Iga Swiatek currently has a net worth of $30 million. According to several reports, Jasmine Paolini‘s net worth is estimated to be around $4 million in 2025.

So, Swiatek is richer between the two, but can she add a few more bucks to her purse with a title triumph in Cincy? Talking about her upcoming match, Iga Swiatek said, “Jasmine, she also plays fast, but with a lot of spin, and she has a lot of variety in terms of going to the net as well. I think I’m gonna have to prepare tactically, but honestly, I’m just gonna kind of focus on myself.” If Swiatek wins this match, she will surpass Coco Gauff to become the number two seed at the 2025 US Open.

On the other side, Jasmine Paolini says she’s ready to give a tough fight. “It’s been really tough against her. She’s an amazing player. She defends really well. Serving good. I’m trying to do my best. We are in the final. I like the conditions. Let’s fight,” said Paolini in her post-match interview. Who do you think will win this duel?