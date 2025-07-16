‘Iga (Swiatek)’s Attitude Changed’- Psychologist Reveals the Key Shift Behind Wimbledon Champ’s Turnaround

Iga Swiatek didn’t have a great start to her 2025 campaign, although she made quite a few long runs, she failed to win titles. Even at one of her favorite tournaments (French Open), we saw an end to her incredible 26-match winning streak after a defeat to Aryna Sabalenka in the semifinals. However, despite those successive setbacks, surprisingly, Swiatek managed to pull things up on grass courts this year. At first, she made it to the final at Bad Homburg, before securing the sixth Grand Slam title at the 2025 Wimbledon. Interestingly, the Pole dropped just 35 games to win the title – the fewest since Martina Navratilova in 1990. What was the secret to her success at SW19?

She defeated America’s Amanda Anisimova by 6-0,6-0 in the final and with that win, she became the eighth woman in the Open Era (since 1968) to win Grand Slam titles on all three surfaces. Previously, we’ve seen Iga Swiatek drop to number 8 in the singles ranking due to her poor form. Did this lower expectations of the people do the trick for her in this tournament? To this, she gave a nod, saying, “I could really focus on getting better as a player rather than everybody just asking me to win, win, and nothing is good besides winning.” What does her psychologist, Daria Abramowicz, have to say about the real turning point in Swiatek’s recent success?

In an interview with TVN24’s ‘Fakty po Faktach’, Abramowicz admitted that it wasn’t until her SF match against Belinda Bencic that Iga Swiatek and her team started to believe their chances at Wimbledon. But speaking about how she stepped up her game this season, she added, “A very important time was definitely after the tournament in Rome, when the whole team had several very important, not necessarily pleasant, conversations, where Iga’s attitude changed somewhat. To put it mildly, I’d say she really stepped up her game on the court. She changed her approach to certain issues. She then consistently implemented this at Roland Garros . This work was largely based on changing her beliefs, on building a sense of effectiveness and confidence in her ability to utilize her strengths.”

Who would have predicted this scoreline in the final of a Grand Slam tournament? This 57-minute wrap-up led her to become the second woman in the Open Era to win a major final with a 6-0,6-0 scoreline. Speaking more on Iga Swiatek’s incredible turnaround, Abramowicz said that Swiatek built the awareness that she possessed many of them, even in conditions where she thought it would be much more difficult. Accepting the discomfort was also another thing that they worked on during this phase.

However, according to the psychologist, the most important thing was how Iga Swiatek redirected her focus as much as possible to developing herself as a tennis player, a competitor, on and off the court. This victory is just a result of those transitions and hard work, according to Abramowicz.

With this Wimbledon triumph, Swiatek has now also secured her 100th Grand Slam match win in singles. But how difficult was it to bring out her A-game on grass?

Is Iga Swiatek’s exit from the French Open the real key to success at Wimbledon?

After winning the Roland Garros title in 2023 and 2024, Iga Swiatek was looking for a three-peat this year. However, her journey on Parisian clay came to an end in the SF. Although this result was quite disappointing for her and also for her fans, this indeed gave her a few extra days to prepare herself for the grass court swing.

Speaking on this, Daria Abramowicz said, “Iga herself rightly says she had a few more days to train, less downtime after Roland Garros. She had a solid training block, which she completed in Mallorca. More tools and a change of heart that the grass was within reach made all the difference. There were a few miracles, more hard work.”

Although Iga Swiatek tasted title triumph at Wimbledon as a junior in 2018, Abramowicz claims, Swiatek was always “afraid” of this grass. But this year, her early preparatory camps perhaps did wonders for her confidence, and the results we’ve already seen in both the grass court events. She literally outclassed Amanda Anisimova in every department in the final. The American looked nervous right from the start of the match. The way Swiatek handled this match was sheer brilliance from the Pole, although fans perhaps expected some more fight in this match. Could she have given Anisimova a game in this match, though?

Well, speaking on this, American legend, Andy Roddick, has already debunked such a thought from a player’s perspective, and now Iga Swiatek has also opened up on this issue. When Laura Robson asked her if ever such thoughts crossed her mind, Swiatek replied, “I didn’t, but I think any athlete would understand.” What do you think of this, though? Share your thoughts in the comment box.