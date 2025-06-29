Iga Swiatek’s Grass Court Woes Laid Bare as Insider Fires Back at Her Emotions: ‘Completely Unnecessary’

When was the last time you saw Iga Swiatek crying after losing a match? Such was her domination that she was a player to beat on the WTA Tour. However, times have changed, and the Pole’s struggles are coming to the fore. Ahead of the Wimbledon Championships, Swiatek suffered a heavy defeat in the final of the Bad Homburg Open against Jessica Pegula. As her wait for a title in 2025 continued, Swiatek was reduced to tears after her loss, which raises questions about her upcoming Wimbledon campaign, according to the Eurosport commentator, Lech Sidor.

Swiatek committed a whopping 39 unforced errors in her straight-set loss against Pegula. She literally handed the match on Pegula’s plate as the American star won her third title of the season. During an interview with Przegląd Sportowy Onet, Sidor called out Swiatek for her shocking display and her reactions aftermath.

Sidor mentioned, “Throughout the tournament, Iga had a great first serve, flat, “dry thunder.” And in Germany or Holland, the blades of grass are vertical, stiff. In the [British] Isles, the grass likes to lie down slightly. It is especially important during the second serve, if not the most important thing, that the serve is cut with a low bounce. I hope she will enjoy the game and will have fewer nervous reactions. It is completely unnecessary.”

via Imago

However, Sidor even had some key advice for Swiatek ahead of Wimbledon. He went on to add, “After all, she has the tools to enjoy playing on the grass. Even if she goes to the net and breaks something, it’s better to smile than to grimace or curse under her breath. The audience in London likes such players who play like gentlemen. You can see that her head is calmer now. Importantly, she came out and played without the pressure that she imposed on herself. That was until she cried on the bench after the final, because it was already clear that she wanted to win terribly.”

Interestingly, Swiatek hasn’t experienced such a title drought in her career before. She has yet to win a title in more than a year, with her last win coming at the 2024 French Open. Her “slump” began soon after, with Swiatek faltering at major events. As a result, she has dropped to the fourth spot in the WTA rankings.

Even as Swiatek looks forward to the Wimbledon Championships for redemption, she wasn’t too happy with the scheduling of the tournaments. During a pre-tournament interview, she blasted the WTA for the hectic tennis calendar.

Iga Swiatek calls out “super intense” tennis calendar

With tournaments coming up one after the other, there is hardly any breathing space left for the players. While the players give it their all to succeed, it takes a toll on their physical and mental health amid this tough schedule. As the calendar gets more and more packed, Swiatek took a dig at the WTA for the poor scheduling of the tournaments.

She said, “The scheduling is super intense. It’s too intense. There’s no point for us to play over 20 tournaments in a year. Sometimes we need to sacrifice playing for your country because we need to keep up with playing these WTA 500s, for example, because we’re going to get a zero in the ranking.”

Further, she went on to add, “I think these kind of obligations and the rules about mandatory tournaments just put pressure on us. I think people would still watch tennis, maybe even more, if we played less tournaments. The quality would be better.”

Meanwhile, this isn’t the first time that Swiatek has raised her voice in this matter. Additionally, even the likes of Coco Gauff have complained about this issue, but it looks like they are facing a wall in this matter, as their opinions go unheard. What do you think about this tournament scheduling in the sport? Let us know your views in the comments below.