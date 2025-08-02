Iga Swiatek’s Opponent’s 3-Finger Gesture Turns Heads After Crushing Canadian Open Loss

Just a few weeks ago, we saw America’s Amanda Anisimova in tears after failing to make her presence felt in the crucial Wimbledon final. That victory (6-0,6-0), not only gave Iga Swiatek the right to lift the Venus Rosewater Dish for the first time in her career, but also made the Pole the second player in the Open Era to win a women’s singles Grand Slam final with a ‘double bagel’ after Steffi Graf (at the 1988 French Open). Explaining that incredible dominating victory, the Pole said, “It’s something that is just surreal.”

Before this tournament, there was a time when literally everyone in the tennis world raised a few question marks about her chances in the majors in 2025. Iga Swiatek’s previous title triumph came way back at the 2024 French Open. Although she made quite a few long runs, including the Bad Homburg final before Wimbledon, she failed to cross the finish line on those occasions. So, her Wimbledon triumph might have re-established her as a dominating force in women’s tennis, yet again!

Talking about dominance, Iga Swiatek started the 2025 Canadian Open from where she left off at Wimbledon. She secured a 6-3,6-1 victory against China’s Guo Hanyu in the first round (R64) and then, recently, in the R32, she took down Germany’s Eva Lys by 6-2,6-2. But the most interesting thing from this match was Lys gesturing ‘three’ with her fingers when she managed to win three games against the six-time Grand Slam champion. The scoreline was then 6-2,4-1 in favor of the Pole when she did that. In their previous two meetings, Lys had failed to win more than two games.

During the 2022 Stuttgart Open, Swiatek defeated her by 6-1,6-1, and then at the 2025 AO, Iga Swiatek took her down by 6-0,6-1. And while taking four games against Swiatek at the Canadian Open only brought her game tally to seven (Swiatek has won 36 games against her), it’s still something to be happy about. Renowned tennis journalist Bastien Fachan captured his moment and attached the picture alongside the two of their previous scorelines with the caption, “When you finally score 3+ games against Iga 😁.” Iga Swiatek has now dropped just eight games in this tournament, and she will next face Clara Tauson in the R16. What did Swiatek say after the match, though?

After winning nine matches on the trot, Iga Swiatek is currently bidding for her 13th career hard-court title this week in Montreal, and if she does that, it’d also be her first since the 2024 Indian Wells.

Following this impressive victory against the German, Iga Swiatek said, “I just focused on myself and knew what my plan was. Eva played some great down the lines and was able to play some fast balls. It wasn’t easy. I’m happy I just did my job.” With this win, Swiatek has now moved into the fourth round in Montreal for the first time in two years.

There has been a lot of buzz surrounding Iga Swiatek after her incredible run since the Wimbledon triumph. Let’s take a closer look at some of the numbers that she has achieved from this match, and also find out the secret behind her incredible success.

Iga Swiatek’s psychologist reveals what made the tennis star get back on winning track

Due to her poor form in the initial stages of this season, we saw Iga Swiatek drop down to number 8 in the rankings. But currently, she has managed to climb up to number 3 in the world. After defeating Lys for the third time, Swiatek now remains undefeated in the WTA Tour matches against German opponents (12-0). Not only that, Iga Swiatek has now won 18 of her last 19 R16 matches!

What’s the secret behind this success for Iga Swiatek? So far, in this season, Swiatek has a win-loss record of 44-11, and if she continues this winning run further in the Canadian Open, she’ll definitely get an abundance of confidence before going in for yet another major title at the US Open.

However, coming to her secret to success, a few weeks ago, her psychologist, Daria Abramowicz, gave an interview with TVN24’s ‘Faky po Faktach,’ and during that interview, she spoke about how Iga Swiatek’s attitude changed a bit after the 2025 Italian Open. “To put it mildly, I’d say she really stepped up her game on the court. She changed her approach to certain issues. She then consistently implemented this at Roland Garros. This work was largely based on changing her beliefs, on building a sense of effectiveness and confidence in her ability to utilize her strengths,” she added.

Abramowicz feels the most important thing for Swiatek was to redirect her focus as much as possible to developing herself as a tennis player, a competitor on and off the court. Other than that, her failure to win the title at the French Open this year could well also re-ignited her hunger to prove herself on a surface which is regarded as her least favorite one. Speaking on this, Abramowicz said that the French Open exit also gave Swiatek a few more days to train before the grass court swing, and this could also be one of the reasons behind her incredible performance on grass this year.

Recently, in another interview with Przegladsportowy, Daria Abramowicz spoke about how Iga Swiatek believes in “To achieve great things, you have to be tired.” She also highlighted the perfectionism that Swiatek applies to everything she does, not just in training. Perhaps these are the things that make a true champion! Can she become the champion at the Canadian Open, though?