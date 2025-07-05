Iga Swiatek’s Ruthless Behavior Towards Injured Danielle Collins Gets Unexpected Reaction From Fans

At a time when things aren’t going your way, the least you need is a positive attitude to come back stronger. Ask Iga Swiatek, who displayed it all in her win over Danielle Collins today. Entering the Wimbledon Championships in poor form, Swiatek has given hardly anything away to her opponents. Earlier today, she had a dominating win over Danielle Collins in straight sets 6-2, 6-3, where Swiatek’s competitive spirit was on full display. Which in turn has spurred the armchair analysts into action, scrutinizing her recent behavior.

During the encounter, Collins fell twice while trying to get to the ball. While the assumption would be that the opposing player would reach out to Collins to check if she was doing fine, Swiatek, bucked the norms to celebrate winning the point instead. Later, fans pointed out that she might have done this to prevent some critics from calling her concerns ‘fake.’

Explaining why Swiatek might have prevented checking on Collins, one fan wrote, “Love it how Iga does not even ask if Collins is alright after falling twice. If she asks, she’ll again be accused of being fake and insincere.” Nonetheless, Swiatek was at her aggressive best and refused any kind of distraction.

Further, another fan noted how Swiatek’s ignorance was better than her fake concerns. “The way Iga didn’t gaf about her after she fell those two times. But better that than insincere concerns I guess,” the fan wrote, as he backed Swiatek in this instance.

This is a developing story…