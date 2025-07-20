Iga Swiatek’s US Open Plans Revealed as Insider Breaks Down Hard-Court Strategy

Remember when Iga Swiatek boldly called out tennis’ brutal calendar? “The scheduling is super intense, it’s too intense. There’s no point for us to play over 20 tournaments in a year,” she declared last month, a sentiment echoed by warriors like Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic. And truth be told, she’s right. Just glance at the post-Wimbledon chaos: six tournaments packed into seven relentless weeks before the US Open. As the North American hard-court furnace ignites, players brace for a punishing sprint toward the year’s final major. Now, with the US Open looming large, an insider has revealed Iga Swiatek’s calculated blueprint for the swing.

Iga Swiatek has taken her game to unimaginable heights in 2025, rewriting her narrative on grass courts with sheer authority. Once seen as vulnerable away from her beloved clay and reliable hard courts, she shattered that image with back-to-back finals on grass. Her breakthrough came at the Bad Homburg Open, where she reached her maiden grass final but fell short to Jessica Pegula in a gritty 4-6, 5-7 contest. Still, that performance lit the fire. And then came Wimbledon, the sacred ground where Swiatek obliterated Amanda Anisimova 6-0, 6-0 in under an hour to hoist her first Venus Rosewater Dish in commanding style. With fans now looking to Iga to lead the charge toward the final Grand Slam of the season, her trusted physical coach, Maciej Ryszczuk, stepped in to map out the path ahead.

In a recent interview with TOK FM, Ryszczuk peeled back the curtain on Swiatek’s immediate roadmap. “On Sunday and Monday we return to training. And during the week we fly to Montreal to get used to the time change and train on the courts there. Then the standard Cincinnati and US Open,” he said. This summer, it’s all about the hard courts, the domain that will host the season’s last defining battles.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

via Imago Iga Swiatek celebrates with the Venus Rosewater Dish after victory in the Ladies Singles Final Wimbledon Tennis Championships, Day 13, The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, UK – 12 Jul 2025London The All England Lawn Tennis and United Kingdom PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxGRExMLTxCYPxROUxBULxUAExKSAxCHNxDENxINDxITAxPORxESPxSWExTURxMEXxCOLxVENxPERxECUxBRAxARGxCHIxURUxPARxPANxONLY Copyright: xEllaxLing/Shutterstockx 15392295bb

AD

Montreal and Cincinnati, both WTA 1000 tournaments, will serve as Swiatek’s warm-up arenas before the big dance in New York. These events carry immense weight, not just in prestige but in points. Last year’s tallies in both tournaments were wiped out due to a shortfall in her mandatory appearances, meaning the Polish star now has 2000 fresh ranking points ripe for the taking.

But don’t expect a long runway to prep. The Montreal tournament kicks off on July 28, followed almost instantly by Cincinnati. In both events, Swiatek will receive a bye into the second round, a reward for her elite status but also a reminder of how little room there is for error. Every match will be a pressure cooker. Every moment, a chance to reinforce her dominance on a new surface.

The US Open, of course, remains the crown jewel of this phase. It’s not just a major; it’s a marathon of emotions, grit, and resilience under the harshest spotlight in tennis. With Montreal and Cincinnati as her stepping stones, Swiatek will charge toward Flushing Meadows not as a challenger, but as a reigning force who has already bent the grass season to her will.

And amid this push, Swiatek admitted she’s trying to squeeze in some rest, a rare luxury after her unexpected triumph at Wimbledon. But the grind resumes now. The queen of clay turned grass warrior is on a hard-court hunt. The clock is ticking, and the world is watching.

Iga Swiatek opens up on her “unusual” Wimbledon run

Wimbledon has come and gone, but its echoes still linger, especially the stunning story written on the women’s side. The lawns of SW19 turned chaotic, with reigning Roland Garros queen Coco Gauff bowing out in the first round and Amanda Anisimova rising like a phoenix to topple Aryna Sabalenka, the two-time Slam finalist of 2025. But the dream halted at the summit. Enter Iga Swiatek, ruthless and relentless, who delivered a double bagel beatdown that rewrote the history books.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

In just 57 minutes, Swiatek turned the Wimbledon final into a tennis masterclass, a cold, clinical dismantling that hadn’t been seen in over a century. Not since 1911 had the scoreline in a women’s final read a “double bagel”. In the Open Era, only the great Steffi Graf had accomplished such a feat in a major final. This was more than a title; it was a declaration. A message to the world that Swiatek is still very much in charge.

Yet behind the ruthlessness was a moment of human reflection. Speaking to Kamil Wolnicki of Przegląd Sportowy Onet, Iga admitted even she was taken aback by how the match unfolded. “I certainly thought that the situation was unusual. One that I didn’t expect at all!” she confessed. That blend of humility and dominance has always set her apart, a warrior in spikes, but with soul.

But the celebration was short. At the elegant Wimbledon Champions’ Dinner, Swiatek was already mapping her next steps with sharp clarity. “I’m going to have probably six days off, that was the most I could negotiate,” she revealed with a smile. “But I’ve got to say these last couple of weeks were my best part of my season, I really enjoyed myself on the court, even though I didn’t expect that on grass. I just want to get back on court and have these feelings again.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Now, as the calendar flips to the hard courts of North America, Iga’s road winds through Montreal and Cincinnati, two WTA 1000 showdowns before the US Open looms. With momentum in her corner and her mindset reset, the Polish prodigy’s fire seems reignited.

So, is Iga Swiatek’s reign roaring back to life? All signs point to a summer storm.