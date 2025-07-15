Iga Swiatek’s Wimbledon Win Sparks Call for Major Change in Women’s Tennis

Before Wimbledon, Iga Swiatek was nowhere close to her dominating form. Although she came closer to winning the title at Bad Homburg, she was defeated in straight sets by America’s Jessica Pegula. In fact, that was the first time she reached a final since her 2024 French Open campaign. Considering her recent struggles, including a drop to number 8 in the world, there were very few expectations surrounding her chances at Wimbledon. Although Swiatek tasted title triumph here as a junior in 2018, her previous best record at the main event was reaching the QF in 2023. However, in 2025, she dropped just one set in the entire tournament!

Reacting to her incredible run after reaching the final at the 2025 Wimbledon, she said, “I guess I would have thought I would need to do a lot to be in this place and learn a lot.” Now, in the final, I guess no one would have predicted this scoreline. She wrapped up her match against the 23-year-old American, Amanda Anisimova, by 6-0,6-0 and that too, within 57 minutes! It was only the second time in the Open Era that we’ve seen this scoreline in a Grand Slam final (after Steffi Graf’s heroics at the 1988 French Open). Anisimova had no clue about what had just happened with her. She was outclassed in each and every department. This one-sided final has now started to raise a few question marks in the tennis world. What are the experts saying on this, though?

According to a former tour player, Laurent Rochette, “We must at least guarantee a playing time of one hour and thirty minutes, that’s the minimum. I’m not going back on Swiatek’s performance; there’s nothing to say, but it’s detrimental to women’s tennis. For me, in Grand Slam tournaments, from the semi-finals onwards, we should move to a five-set format. This would add a physical dimension. This is entirely possible from a logistical and sporting point of view. It would also avoid a situation like the one this Saturday.“

Now, we all know Iga Swiatek has a propensity for delivering bagels, but to close out her Wimbledon campaign with three in a row was quite extraordinary. However, Rochette wasn’t the only one who raised this issue! Even former British tennis player, Laura Robson, highlighted the need for a format change during an interview with BBC Radio 5 Live.

She claimed, “This is when you are desperate for the women’s final to be a best-of-five.” According to Robson, Anisimova looked a bit nervous in the initial stage of this match, but she believes things could’ve been a bit different if she had gotten a bit more time in this match. So, best-of-five instead of just wrapping things up in three sets is the best option?

Well, Annabel Croft has a different take on this, though! Croft doesn’t want women playing five-setters on the WTA Tour. Reason? She believes that longer matches aren’t good for the human body. Different experts have different opinions on this, but what did both players say after this match?

Iga Swiatek and Amanda Anisimova’s reaction to the one-sided final

With this dominating triumph at Wimbledon, Iga Swiatek not only secured her sixth Grand Slam title, but she has now also joined the likes of Margaret Court and Monica Seles as the only women in the Open Era to win their first six Grand Slam singles finals. With the Venus Rosewater Dish in her bag, Swiatek said, “It seems super surreal. I’m just proud of myself because, yeah, who would have expected that? I feel like tennis keeps surprising me, and I keep surprising myself.”

Swiatek now boasts a stunning 100-20 win-loss record in Grand Slam main draws since making her debut back in 2019. But while everyone was busy celebrating her success, we saw Amanda Anisimova apologizing to the spectators at Centre Court with tears in her eyes for her poor performance in this match. She admitted, “From my side, I think I was a bit frozen there with my nerves.” This defeat will teach her how to handle her nerves in these tough situations, and surely, we’d see a better version of her in the upcoming major tournaments. American fans must be keeping their fingers crossed on this, though!

But could Iga Swiatek have just let one set go in favor of the American? Well, this feat hasn’t been achieved at Wimbledon since 1911, when Dorothea Lambert Chambers defeated Dora Boothby in an epic contest. But talking about conceding a game in the match, American legend, Andy Roddick said, “No! It’s sports! You beat someone as badly as you can beat them! You cannot give someone a game!” Will this win now give Iga Swiatek a massive boost ahead of the last major tournament (US Open) of this season? Share your thoughts in the comment box.