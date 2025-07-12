Inconsolable Amanda Anisimova Makes Heartbreaking Confession on Mother’s Struggle After Wimbledon Loss

On a day meant to be Amanda Anisimova’s breakthrough after falling 6-0, 6-0 to Iga Swiatek to award the Pole her maiden Wimbledon title, something far more heartbreaking unfolded. Nobody ever wants to see a Grand Slam final end in a double bagel. Especially not the player who’s just stepped onto the biggest stage of her life for the first time. On a day that was meant to be Amanda Anisimova’s breakthrough moment, it turned into something far more heartbreaking. As Iga Swiatek delivered a flawless performance to lift her maiden Wimbledon title, Amanda stood alone on Centre Court, beaten, teary-eyed, and overwhelmed. But what followed after the match wasn’t about tennis at all; it was about family, love, and quiet resilience.

Speaking moments after the final on Centre Court, Amanda wiped tears from her cheeks and took the mic, her voice trembling. “My mom is the most selfless person I know,” she began, barely holding it together. “She’s done everything to get me to this point in my life.” During that real-time, a crowd witnessed not only an athlete who had been beaten but a daughter who opened her heart after years of working backstage. Her mother, Olga Anisimova, who was an accountant in Moscow, quit everything to nurture the dream of Amanda.

“I’m so happy that I get to share this moment and for you to be here and witness this in person,” Amanda continued. “You dont get to see me live playing that much anymore because you do so much for my sister and me and I always have. So I love you so much.” It was completely raw!!!

via Imago Amanda Anisimova of United States of America after the Ladies Singles Final of The Championships Wimbledon 2025 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 12 2025 in London England. Photo by MB Media PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xHiroshixSatox

The confession wasn’t rehearsed. It wasn’t polished. It was real. Amid the sting of a brutal defeat, Amanda chose to speak about what truly mattered: not the score, not the spotlight, but the woman in the stands who carried her through every storm. “Thank you so much for being here and breaking the superstition of flying in; I mean… so definitely not why I lost today,” she said, managing a broken laugh through the pain. Even in the loneliest of losses, there’s strength in love.

She ended with a nod to her team and a gentle smile in her mother’s direction: “And for the rest of my team over there, thank you so much, not just for the last two weeks, but for the whole journey here. My mom’s putting more work tonight, honestly…” It wasn’t the fairytale ending she’d dreamed of, but in speaking from the heart, Amanda Anisimova gave us something even more unforgettable. Amanda Anisimova knows better than anyone what her mother has sacrificed, from the journey that began in Moscow, Russia, to a new life in the United States.

A mother’s love behind Amanda Anisimova’s rise

Amanda Anisimova’s mother, Olga Anisimova, was an accountant in Moscow’s banking system. In 1998, she and her husband, Konstantin, left behind stable careers and moved to the United States in pursuit of better opportunities for their daughters, especially for Maria (Amanda’s sister). They settled first in Freehold Township, New Jersey, and later moved to Florida, where the tennis prospects were better. They initially settled in Freehold Township of New Jersey, and later they migrated to Florida, where the tennis opportunities were higher. Since an early age, her father taught her tennis, yet Olga was also quite active, particularly in the early life stages of Amanda. She participated in the preparation of training sessions, organization of schedules, and emotional and logistical sponsorship in each of the steps.

According to Amanda’s mother: “Until she was 7, no one touched her, That was the development.” Olga even organized local tennis camps so Amanda could train with other kids during summer, giving her daughter a balance between high-level practice and normal childhood fun. “It’s why my mom created a tennis camp, so Amanda could hang out with kids her own age, so she didn’t miss out on anything,” Maria said. “Many of her friends today are friends from that camp.” But Amanda’s career took a heartbreaking turn in August 2019, just before the U.S. Open.

Well, at that time, her father Konstantin suffered a fatal heart attack. It shook the family to its core. Amanda Anisimova, just 17, withdrew from the tournament. Olga became the family’s emotional anchor while dealing with her own grief. Amanda later opened up: “The only thing that has helped me is just playing tennis and being on the court. That’s what makes me happy, and I know it would make him happy, so that’s the way it is.” Olga not only helped Amanda continue competing, but she also traveled with her, helped restructure her training, and quietly kept the family together.

By 2023, Amanda was suffering from mental exhaustion and burnout. She announced a break from tennis, citing her mental health and physical weariness. Olga again stepped up, not only giving Amanda space to heal but helping her through a time of deep uncertainty. During this time, Amanda leaned into art, music, and reading. She painted and even sold her artwork to support mental health causes. Through it all, her mother stood by her whether she was on court or off it. And even today, as Amanda walks off Wimbledon’s Centre Court after a crushing loss that came so painfully close to a dream, one thing remains unchanged: her family is always with her, in every moment, win or lose.

