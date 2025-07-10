Injury-Hit Belinda Bencic Turns to Unusual Tactics Against Iga Swiatek at Wimbledon

What a comeback this has been for the 28-year-old Swiss star, Belinda Bencic! In April 2024, she gave birth to her daughter Bella, and now in July 2025, she has become the first Swiss player to reach the Wimbledon singles SF since Roger Federer in 2019. She defeated the teenage sensation, Mirra Andreeva (no.7) by 7-6(3),7-6(2) in the QF, and currently, she’s taking on the five-time major champion, Iga Swiatek, in the SF. Bencic has been struggling a bit to match Swiatek’s level in this match, and she’s already 6-2 down in the first set. Can she make a comeback in the second, or is it going to be a cakewalk for Iga Swiatek?

Well, we’ve to wait a bit to get this answer, but the thing that is making the Swiss fans more concerned is that Belinda Bencic’s injury in her foot. As per several reports, Bencic is playing her SF match with a cracked left toenail. She had, in fact, cut a hole in her shoe to get some relief from the pain. Can she overcome all of these and bring yet another favorable result from this match?

Time will tell! This is her first SF appearance at Wimbledon, and this itself means a lot to this super-mom. After her match against Andreeva, she was asked to reflect on her thoughts about the win. Replying to that, she said, “It’s crazy. It’s unbelievable. It’s a dream come true. Just speechless.” Her fans are now eager to witness yet another unbelievable moment! However, beating Swiatek on any surface is never an easy task, and her injury could just have worsened things a bit now. But imagine if she manages to do this!