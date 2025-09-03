Is Iga Swiatek Catholic? Exploring Polish WTA Star’s Religion & Beliefs

When Iga Swiatek lost her form earlier this year, little could anyone have predicted her mid season resurgence. Indeed, the Pole kept the fans’ belief and made a resounding return by winning the Wimbledon Championships this year. However, she didn’t stop at that and went on to clinch the Cincinnati Masters before the US Open, and even reached the final of the US Open mixed doubles tournament with Casper Ruud mere days later. Swiatek is now on a 10-match winning streak and has made it to the last 8 at Flushing Meadows. As she digs deeper into the tournament, let’s explore her interesting background.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Is Iga Swiatek Catholic? Her religious beliefs explained

Born in Warsaw, Poland, Swiatek had a humble background while growing up. She took up tennis at a very young age after being motivated by her father, who was also an athlete. Born and brought up in Poland, where Catholicism is the dominant faith, Swiatek has not publicly discussed her religious identity of beliefs. However, she did express her desire to witness the white smoke in Vatican City, when the new Pope is declared earlier this year.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Ahead of the 2025 Papal Conclave Swiatek said, “I would love to do that, do it just to have the experience. I think it’s going to be super crowded. I think the whole Rome is going to be following. But I’ll see logistically how it’s going to look like. Also we don’t know when it’s going to happen, right? Might be couple months. So we’ll see.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

What is Iga Swiatek’s ethnicity and family background?

Swiatek was born in Warsaw Poland, and she continues to live there in a small town just outside Warsaw called Raszyn. The former World No. 1’s ethnicity is Polish, having been born there to Polish parents. Her father, Tomasz Swiatek, is an Olympian who represented Poland in the men’s quadruple sculls in the 1988 Seoul Olympics. On the other hand, Swiatek’s mother, Dorota Swiatek, is an orthodontist. Despite the varied backgrounds of her parents, they played a pivotal role in making their daughter the player that she is now.

AD

What is Iga Swiatek’s nationality?

Apart from constant travel while on tour, Swiatek has spent most of her life in Poland. Her nationality is Polish, and she has gone on to become one of the most gifted athletes in the country. Additionally, Swiatek has earned laurels for her home country, winning a bronze medal at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

via Imago Sport Bilder des Tages 2022 US Open Iga Swiatek POL *** 2022 US Open Iga Swiatek POL

“I already feel like in my country I make people proud, and I changed something. I want to keep using my voice to speak up about problems in Poland, like mental health. It’s still something unusual to go to therapy, and I hope to help change that,” she once said, admitting how deeply she loves her country.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

On the tennis front, Swiatek will be seen in action later today against Amanda Anisimova at the US Open. Can Swiatek overcome the challenge of her American opponent and reach the last four? Let us know your views in the comments below.