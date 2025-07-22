Is Venus Williams Getting Married to Andrea Preti? All About Her 2025 Plans

Let’s rewind to Wimbledon 2021: Venus Williams had just won her opening round when a cheeky reporter took the spotlight off tennis. Asked about her longevity, Venus shrugged it off with a laugh: “I don’t know. I’m tired of talking about it. Can’t you ask me something else?” Cue cohost Chris Evert with the zinger, “How’s your love life?” Venus dropped the mic: “I’m VERRRRY single… I might be undateable, actually.” Laughter roared. But fast forward four years, and the 45-year-old queen is back on court at the DC Open, with whispers swirling. Is Venus Williams about to trade her “undateable” label for “bride-to-be”? Well, Andrea Preti might just hold the answer.

Venus Williams’s wedding date and plans

Venus Williams is all set to tie the knot with Italian actor-producer Andrea Preti in a breathtakingly private ceremony this September on the sun-drenched Amalfi Coast. What began as a carefree boating date near Nerano in July 2024 quickly turned into a transcontinental love story, fueled by jet-setting escapes from Italy to the Bahamas. Their bond only grew stronger when Venus, during an early 2025 practice session in Rome, was spotted flashing a dazzling diamond ring, sending engagement whispers soaring.

Now, with wedding bells around the corner, the power couple is keeping things tightly sealed—opting for a low-key affair with just family and close friends. Back on court at the DC Open, Venus is on the rise again. And from the sidelines, Andrea beams with pride, posting, “So happy to see you smile again” after her electric doubles win at City DC Open. Love, legacy, and fire: Venus shines brighter than ever.

Who is Andrea Preti?

Andrea Preti, born in Denmark in 1988, is an Italian actor, model, and producer whose career cuts across fashion, television, and film. After relocating to Italy in his teenage years, he launched his career in modeling before honing his craft at New York’s renowned Susan Batson Academy.

Over time, Preti carved out a dynamic presence in the entertainment world, writing, directing, and starring in the 2014 indie film “One More Day”, featuring in the Italian TV series “A Professor”, and appearing in the 2023 drama “Temptation”. Alongside his acting pursuits, he has also taken on several production roles across the Italian media landscape.

How did Venus Williams and Andrea Preti meet?

Their fairy tale unfurled under the Mediterranean sun in July 2024, when Venus Williams and Andrea Preti were first spotted sailing off Nerano’s glittering coast: a scene that screamed romance. From that windswept voyage, sparks flew fast, carrying them through stylish public strolls in Rome and a sun-kissed Bahamas getaway, where Venus sweetly called him “the best company.”

By early 2025, their love took center stage when Venus was seen training in Rome, a radiant diamond ring catching flashes from every angle. With Andrea cheering courtside, the rumors lit up, an engagement cloaked in elegance. Since then, their story has unfolded like poetry, quiet yet bold, stitched together by intimacy, pride, and an unbreakable bond.

Details about Venus Williams’ wedding ceremony

Venus Williams’ upcoming wedding to Andrea Preti is nothing short of a dream draped in elegance and intimacy. Set along the sunlit ‘Amalfi Coast’, the ceremony mirrors their shared passion for travel and the sea, a backdrop that echoes the rhythm of their love story. With only close friends and family invited, the celebration will be a quiet symphony of cherished bonds and heartfelt vows. The couple, known for guarding their private life fiercely, is crafting a moment soaked in sentiment, not spectacle.

Andrea Preti’s career and achievements

Andrea Preti forged a bold path from high-fashion runways to headlines as an actor and producer. He wrote, directed, and starred in the 2014 indie film “One More Day”, then brought his presence to life in Italian TV dramas and reality shows like “La Talpa”. Preti blends screen charisma with creative muscle, both in front of and behind the camera, earning recognition across Europe’s entertainment industry.

Andrea Preti’s net worth

Andrea Preti, with an estimated net worth of around $1 million, has carved out a respectable fortune through a career rooted in film, fashion, and television. From modeling’s glossy stages to directing indie features like One More Day, and navigating reality shows such as La Talpa, Preti’s earnings reflect a steady, creatively charged hustle. Though his portfolio doesn’t rival Venus Williams’s commanding $95 million empire, it’s marked by artistry over opulence.

Venus Williams’s past relationships

Venus Williams has always danced to her own rhythm: strong, sovereign, and unapologetically independent. Her past relationships reflect that fierce clarity, from her time with Cuban model Elio Pis in 2012 to financier Nicholas Hammond in 2017. Yet, even amid public glances and whispered headlines, Venus never rushed love. Her choices weren’t about settling; they were about self-worth and timing.

Public and media reactions to their engagement

To toast her upcoming wedding, Venus Williams let loose on a sun-kissed yacht in the Adriatic, surrounded by family and friends in a celebration dipped in elegance and laughter. For several days, the crew swam, danced, and frolicked along the Italian coast, raising their glasses to the queen herself.

Though Venus keeps her Instagram feed mostly game-face serious, subtle glimpses slipped through, like the video of her dancing with best friend and former WNBA star Lisa Leslie in a lush Italian garden. Serena, globe-trotting with Alexis Ohanian and their children, joined the festive energy with yacht-side posts from Sardinia. “(The bachelorette party) was just really wonderful and so much fun,” a friend revealed. “It was just family and friends — and the wedding will be the same.”

When news of Venus and Andrea Preti’s engagement broke, it didn’t just ripple; it roared. People, Italian media spun stories of a court queen and her silver-screen knight.

Social platforms exploded with love, showering the couple in hashtags like #VenusAndAndrea and #AmalfiLove.

On the court, Venus gears up for a fierce battle as she locks eyes with 23-year-old Peyton Stearns at the DC Citi Open tomorrow. Can the legend outshine the rising star and reclaim her commanding aura against the new generation? What do you think?