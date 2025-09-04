“It’s Kind of Like Boxing”: Naomi Osaka Drops Bold Take After Breaking 4-Year Drought at US Open

Naomi Osaka is back in the headlines as a Grand Slam semifinalist. Her commanding win over Karolina Muchova with a scoreline of 6-4, 7-6 (3), pushed her further up in the 2025 US Open. And it’s worth noting that this will be her first appearance in a semifinal game since 2021 (Australian Open). On top of that, she has reached the semis five times in Grand Slam events and won four of those tournaments. And, as she reached the grand slam semifinals after 4 years, she brought a subtle comparison with boxing into the picture.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Following Osaka’s quarterfinal victory against Muchova, a reporter claimed that the 27-year-old has won every single major tournament in which she has won the quarterfinal match. To this, the Japanese shared her honest take and added, “I can’t really answer you because it’s been a while since I’ve been in this position. You play the best players in the world towards the end of a slam. We’re all hoping to achieve the same thing. It’s kind of like boxing, but with a tennis ball.”

Osaka wasn’t just throwing random metaphors. Her comparison to boxing stems from the fact that both tennis players and professional boxers have to develop mental toughness and get intense in their performance during the latter stages of a tournament. The margin of error is brutally low at such stages. Every rally is like an exchange of blows, with the athletes’ stamina and strategy coming into the spotlight. After all, the players are all chasing after the same glory.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The reporter pressed further, asking Osaka what it truly meant for her to stand once again on the stage of a US Open semifinal. With emotions brimming up, Osaka replied, “It means so much.” She seemed honestly surprised at herself for not crying at such an emotional moment. But on the other hand, there was work that she put into her game that we never really got to see. In the end, she stated, “I’m really grateful to my team and happy to be healthy.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Getting back to the last four of a major is indeed a milestone for Osaka. She confessed that her “dream is coming true,” as she returned to her beloved arena after being away for 14 months due to her maternity leave. And it seems that the Japanese rediscovered something close to her best form.

AD

A staunch Grand slam run for Naomi Osaka

Following the win over Coco Gauff in Round of 16, Osaka claimed, “I’m a little sensitive, and I don’t want to cry, but I had so much fun out here. I was in the stands 2 months after I gave birth to my daughter, watching Coco. I really wanted an opportunity to come out here and play. This is my favorite court in the world. It means so much to me to be back here.” She proceeded to thank her team for staying by her side. Of course, her victories are certainly the result of her and her team’s hard work.

The match against Karolina Muchova was Osaka’s fifth major quarterfinal battle since she gave birth to her daughter. And reaching the semifinal carries far more significance than what first meets the eye.

Now, she’s set to play against Amanda Anisimova in the semifinal game tomorrow. If she wins the US Open this year, Osaka will be the first player since Kim Clijsters (in 2009, 2010, and 2011) to have won a Slam after giving birth.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Needless to say, Naomi Osaka is happy that she’s getting the chance to go up against some of the strongest players. But can she repeat history and secure two more wins at the US Open?

While Osaka makes her move in the US Open, make sure you visit the EssentiallySports Live Blog for fresh updates from Flushing Meadows.