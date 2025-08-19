Coachless WTA Star Makes Honest Admission About Leaning on National Support Before US Open

Last month was tough for Italian WTA star Jasmine Paolini, as she had to make a major decision after an early exit from Wimbledon. After just three months of bringing coach Marc Lopez on board, Paolini decided to part ways with him. “I’ve decided to make a change. I’ve learned a lot and made good progress. And now I’m taking the time to reflect on what the next step will be. Thank you again, Marc, for everything,” Paolini wrote on her social media. Now, she will head to the US Open without a permanent coach on her team, but that doesn’t mean she is flying to New York without any support.

After losing the Cincinnati final to Swiatek, Paolini couldn’t help but express gratitude to Federico Gaio and the Italian Federation. “I want to say thank you to my team also… and the Italian tennis federation who supported me these two weeks and is supporting me throughout the year. I’m really glad. I’m kind of without a coach,” she began while adding, “So Federico is here through the federation. I called them and told them I need support. They are there for me. Thank you very much.”

For the uninitiated, Paolini had announced her partnership with Federico Gaio, who’s still an active player but hasn’t stepped on the court since 2024, just ahead of the Canadian Open, clarifying that he would be working with her through the US Open swing. But then again, he is far from the only help the Italian has had.

Sara Errani, who’s set to kick off her US Open mixed-doubles campaign alongside fellow Italian Andrea Vavassori on Tuesday, also found herself on the receiving end of Paolini’s gratitude. “Special thanks to Sara Errani. She’s not here; she’s playing mixed doubles tomorrow at the U.S. Open. She supported me as well with Federico. I have learned so much from her. Thank you very much,” she added.

However, the US Open journey won’t be easy at all. Especially given Paolini’s track record at the Flushing Meadows. It doesn’t paint a promising picture. Why so?

Jasmine Paolini will look to change her US Open history

Compared to other slams like the French Open or Wimbledon, where Jasmine Paolini has reached the finals, the US Open remains a mystery for her. She made her event debut in New York during the 2020 edition. And guess what? The Italian WTA star hasn’t even reached the quarterfinal stage yet.

Her best run at the Flushing Meadows includes entering the fourth round (R16). She achieved it last season before losing to Czechia’s Karolina Muchova and missing out in the quarterfinals. After Muchova beat her in straight sets (6-3, 6-3), the Italian had an honest confession to make. She didn’t feel that bad, given how she managed to earn her best campaign yet at the hard court slam. “I think I’m really happy that finally I went past two rounds in a Grand Slam,” said Paolini as reported by the US Open website in September 2024.

Paolini’s upcoming campaign will begin in a few days. Right now, her first-round opponent is not confirmed since the draws are not out yet. What are your thoughts on her prospects this time in New York? Will she finally break into the quarters and beyond? Let us know in the comments below.