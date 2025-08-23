brand-logo
Jasmine Paolini Voices Only One Wish at US Open 2025 as Scheduling Concerns Takes Its Toll

ByRahul Goutam Hoom

Aug 23, 2025 | 9:35 AM EDT

feature-image

via Imago

feature-image

via Imago

Jasmine Paolini’s journey to the 2025 US Open really shows off her resilience and ability to adapt. After an impressive run to the final at the Cincinnati Open, where she really showed her trademark perseverance by fighting through some tough matches, including a three-set semifinal win over Veronika Kudermetova, Paolini made her way to New York ranked eighth in the world.

Her schedule at Flushing Meadows looks pretty tough: she kicks things off against Australian qualifier Destanee Aiava, and if all goes as expected, she might face some serious competition like Marketa Vondrousova in the third round, Elena Rybakina or Emma Raducanu in the fourth round, and maybe even defending champion Aryna Sabalenka in the quarterfinals. It’s quite a tough journey, especially with the busy tennis schedule we’ve got going on. Players are juggling back-to-back WTA 1000 events and dealing with the unique challenges that come with the US Open, like the debated timing of mixed doubles matches.

In the midst of all this chaos, Paolini shared some honest thoughts about what the tour has been like and the challenges it brings. In a report by Punto de Break, she mentioned, “The court is somewhat slower and the balls feel a little different, I don’t know why. In any case, I like these conditions, I am eager to do well. I feel fortunate to be a tennis player, I have turned my passion into my profession. Definitely, I would include one more month of vacation.”

The Italian tennis star mentioned how the court and balls change, which really shows how players have to keep adjusting week after week, usually with barely any time to get used to it between tournaments. But really, her request for just one more month of vacation highlights a bigger problem in the sport: the heavy physical and mental strain from a schedule that doesn’t allow much time for recovery or personal life.

The tournament’s scheduling has already faced criticism for its handling of mixed doubles, which was moved to a week earlier than the main draw, disrupting the preparation rhythms of many players. For athletes like Paolini, who are always making it deep into tournaments—she made it to the finals of both Roland Garros and Wimbledon in 2024 and has kept up her strong performance in 2025—the need for some downtime really stands out. She’s had a fantastic season, snagging a title at the Italian Open and performing really well in Cincinnati. But it’s been a tough schedule, giving her hardly any time to relax.

article-image

via Imago

In the end, Paolini’s call for more vacation time isn’t just about her own needs; it really highlights a bigger discussion happening in tennis about taking care of players and making the tour’s schedule more sustainable. While she’s out there campaigning in New York, her message really highlights the human side of all that athletic talent. It’s a gentle nudge for finding balance in a sport that often pushes for perfection but doesn’t always offer the support needed to keep it up in a healthy way. But the Italian had a few other things going on as well, leading up to the event.

Jasmine Paolini’s candid remark on her situation

Jasmine Paolini is heading into the US Open without a permanent coach, a change that happened earlier this summer. She wrapped up her ten-year partnership with her longtime coach Renzo Furlan and then had a short stint with Marc Lopez before deciding to move on from him too. Right now, even though she doesn’t have a full-time coach, she’s getting some help from Federico Gaio and also some resources from the Italian Tennis Federation.

What’s your perspective on:

Is the tennis tour's relentless schedule pushing players like Paolini to their breaking point?

Have an interesting take?

During a press appearance, Paolini openly expressed her gratitude, saying, “I want to say thank you to my team also… and the Italian tennis federation who supported me these two weeks and is supporting me throughout the year. I’m really glad. I’m kind of without a coach. So Federico is here through the federation. I called them and told them I need support. They are there for me. Thank you very much.”

This coaching uncertainty, especially with the Grand Slam just around the corner, might bring some new challenges for Paolini as she gets ready and gears up for New York. Still, the way she’s been open about everything and the support she’s getting from Gaio and her national federation shows she’s taking a practical route. It’s all about keeping things steady and having that backing, even without a formal long-term coach in place. She’s really keeping her feet on the ground and staying focused as she gets ready to compete at the US Open.

