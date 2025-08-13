Jessica Pegula Caught in Cincinnati Open Chaos as Abrupt Halt Sparks Confusion

Beating the heat seemed to be a major hurdle for all the players at the 2025 Cincinnati Open. Previously, we saw Arthur Rinderknech collapsing on the court during his R32 match against Canada’s Félix Auger-Aliassime. He was seen struggling a bit before he eventually decided to give a walkover to his opponent. However, Rinderknech wasn’t the only one who struggled in these hot and humid conditions in Cincy. After his surprising early exit, Daniil Medvedev was also heard complaining, “It was very tough physically and, unfortunately, in these conditions, I think physicality becomes the priority.”

On the women’s side, following a hard-fought three-set victory against Renata Zarazua, Kazakhstani star Elena Rybakina said, “In the first set, the sun hit quite badly on me. I honestly didn’t feel well, especially at the beginning of the match. Somehow, I got used to it & the weather became better. But it was really tough match. Happy that I managed to get through.” But as things stand, it seems that the Rain God has finally turned His attention towards ‘The Queen City’!

On Tuesday, we saw a few stoppages due to rain and now on Wednesday, play has been suspended due to lightning in the area in Cincinnati. So, there will be no play for another 35-50 minutes or so. Players like Jessica Pegula, Alexander Zverev, and a few others are left stranded now. Even the fans aren’t sure when the action will resume yet again at the Cincinnati Open. After losing the first set by 6(5)-7 to Poland’s Magda Linette, Pegula came back strongly in the second set by winning it by a 6-3 margin. It’ll be interesting to see who takes the final set when the play resumes eventually.