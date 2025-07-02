Jessica Pegula Delivers Bold Verdict on Grand Slam Rule Debate After Aryna Sabalenka’s Call

“I think it’s too much on the woman’s body. We are not ready for this amount of tennis.” World No.1 Aryna Sabalenka recently expressed her sentiments on the possibility of women playing best of five sets going forward. No wonder the epic five-set thriller between the likes of Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner at the French Open was a match for the ages. But it seems the same can’t be expected to happen when it comes to women’s tennis. To put more weight behind it, World No.3 and American pro Jessica Pegula has now shared her own personal take. So does she believe there’s really a need for women to start playing five-set encounters as well?

On Tuesday, Pegula had an unfortunate time on the court as 116-ranked Elisabetta Cocciaretto stunned her in straight sets (6-3, 6-2). It was the biggest upset at the ongoing Wimbledon event. However, after the match, Pegula had some intriguing thoughts to share. During the press conference, she was asked whether the idea of playing a five set match in Grand Slams interests her. Well, her immediate response was, “Would I want to three out of five?, No.” Expanding on her answer, she added, “I think I would rather the men play two out of three! I don’t think we all need to start playing three out of five. To me, it’s just too long and I personally lose interest watching the matches.”

To her it, it comes down to the point of “‘Do we really need that?’ I don’t know. Some people love it. I personally will not watch a full five-hour match. People can’t even hold their attention long enough they say these days with phones, how are they holding their attention to five hours? I don’t know, but it’s just not my thing.”

Providing more reasoning, Pegula continued, “it’s harder to win two out of three than it is to win three out of five. Not physically obviously but it’s always gonna cater to the better player in the long run if you are playing three out of five.” Concluding her remarks, the American said, “So I think you’d see a lot of upsets of top players if men played two out of three in slams.”

