Jessica Pegula Gets Familiar Face in Coco Gauff as Wimbledon Glory Takes a Hit

Jessica Pegula’s journey to the Wimbledon final looks like to be quite the ride. As one of the tournament favorites, she’s will be facing a tough lineup of strong opponents with grace and strength, showing the steady performance and mental toughness that have defined her journey this season. As the draw has moved along, chatter about possible challenges has picked up—especially the chance of facing Coco Gauff in the semifinals. Pegula has relied on her expertise and drive to get her through each match, which has become more important as she approaches the All England Club final.

On X, Roland-Garros shared that Gauff’s semifinal presence adds an exciting twist to Pegula’s journey. Gauff just snagged her second Grand Slam at the French Open, pulling off an impressive comeback against world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka with a score of 6–7(5), 6–2, 6–4. She’s heading to Centre Court with a lot of confidence and great form. Her performance on grass has been a bit up and down; she got knocked out early in Berlin, which suggests she’s having some trouble adapting.

After the loss, Gauff opened up, saying, “It was a tough one today but happy to be back on court. Tried my best to adjust with the quick turnaround but it wasn’t enough. as always, I’m learning as I go so I hope to do better next time. Thank you Berlin for the short but sweet visit, I’ll come back stronger next year and I wish I could give this kit some more screen time as it’s definitely one of my favs but I’m excited to get some more practices in to be ready for Wimbledon. see you guys soon!”

All that resilience and raw skill could truly set the stage for what could be a defining match in this Wimbledon. Jessica Pegula has to get ready for more than just Gauff’s strong baseline game; she also needs to handle the boost of confidence that comes after a Grand Slam victory.

Gauff takes on every point with fresh energy and confidence, especially after taking down some top players in Paris. A Pegula–Gauff semifinal would really be an exciting matchup, showcasing not just their skills but also their different styles and the energy they bring into the game.

It all comes down to which American can handle the pressure and come out on top, setting themselves up for a shot at Wimbledon glory. Besides the tennis events, things haven’t been too great for Pegula lately.

Jessica Pegula was struck by a tragedy

Jessica Pegula took to social media to share the sad news about her beloved Labrador, Tucker, who has passed away. On May 22, Pegula shared on Instagram that Tucker had passed away unexpectedly, and she was heartbroken.

In her emotional IG post, she shared, “Unfortunately on Tuesday we lost Tucker in just under a few hours – out of nowhere. My heart is filled with so much sadness. I didn’t even want to post this but everyone knows how my dogs are a huge part of my life. If someone were to ask me how the pups were doing back home, I’d burst into tears. We love you and miss you so much. Not even 2 years since we lost Dex. I hope you’re with your favorite brother in doggie heaven.”

About two years ago, she lost her first dog, Dexter, so losing Tucker hit her especially hard. For her, these dogs aren’t just pets—they’re cherished family members who have really influenced her emotional landscape. This vulnerability shows a softer, more relatable side to the otherwise tough competitor on the tour.