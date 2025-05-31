Jessica Pegula Makes Concerning Admission About One Thing That Could Trouble Her at French Open

In the last couple of years, Jessica Pegula has been one of the most consistent players in the women’s Tour. After losing one of the biggest matches in her career (the 2024 US Open final), she said, “Even though [I haven’t won] a Slam yet, I’m happy that I’m able to come in week after week and put up good results. I’m very proud of that.” She feels she made a “big jump” last year, and taking that momentum forward in 2025, Pegula has already clinched two titles (ATX Open and the Charleston Open) this season. Can she clinch the bigger one in Paris this year? Well, she has gotten off to a strong start on Parisian clay, and next up for her is France’s Lois Boisson. What does she have to say about that enticing encounter against a home favorite?

When it comes to these big events, her coach, Mark Knowles once said, “I think she always had the belief that she could make a Grand Slam final, but now that’s been validated and her mindset has now shifted to ‘I’m showing up to win this event’ before every tournament she plays.” Despite having failed to bring home the title even after reaching so close in her home Slam and then going out of the 2025 AO in the third round itself, Jessica Pegula reaffirmed her stance on her Grand Slam goals before the French Open. She said, “I know that I can do it. So, I think that makes it much easier when you know that you can do it.“

At the French Open, she started her campaign by defeating Anca Todoni by 6-2,6-4 in the first round, and then it was followed by yet another straight sets triumph against her compatriot Ann Li. But things got a bit difficult for the 31-year-old in her recent third match against the former world number 6, Marketa Vondrousova. The Czech won the first set by 6-3, however, Jessica Pegula then came back strongly in the next two sets and sealed the match by a 3-6,6-4,6-2 margin.

She’ll face the 22-year-old French tennis player next who’s currently ranked 361st in the world. This will be Lois Boisson’s first meeting with the world number 3! Talking about her next match and whether she has any experience of playing against a French player at Roland Garros, Jessica Pegula said, “I didn’t know who I was playing next, and my coach was like, ‘Oh, it’s the two French girls’. And I was like ‘Oh, that’ll be interesting,’ just to see who wins, and then obviously, yeah, they’re going to have some crazy support for them. But I’m pretty good at kind of zoning out, and I’ve played in some pretty rowdy crowds. But yeah, I think it’ll be fun, it’ll be cool to be a part of that, even though they’re not for me. It’s still be fun and they’re going to be going crazy. So, it’ll be a fun experience, and I don’t think I’ve ever played a French player here.“

via Reuters Tennis – Australian Open – Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia, February 9, 2021 Jessica Pegula of the U.S. reacts during her first round match against Belarus' Victoria Azarenka REUTERS/Jaimi Joy

Well, the crowd at the French Open has always been in discussion during this part of the season. For example, following his second-round defeat in a dramatic match against the Frenchman, Arthur Fils, the Spanish player, Jaume Munar, was heard complaining about a few things about the crowd here. He said, “Look, I’m going to be very sincere. I find it perfect if they cheer for the other player; I’m very used to that, and it doesn’t bother me. What is an absolute lack of respect is not stopping singing, shouting nonsense, and constantly interrupting because it prevents the game from progressing and unfolding normally. They engage in a very entertaining show for the audience, but they don’t realize that we are doing our job. It’s the most annoying and fanatic crowd in the world; the flag weighs too much here.“

Not only that, he even drew a comparison with other major tournaments and said, “They can cheer a lot and have a sense of spectacle, but they never disrespect the players. In this tournament, it is necessary for people to calm down a bit because this is a real circus.” Even the three-time champion (2016,2021,2023), Novak Djokovic said, “It is true that here in France and in Paris, compared to other slams, the people are louder and more passionate and just give more support, louder support, more energy to their player, which for some players can be annoying,” before his match against Corentin Moutet (FRA).

Even after securing a 6-3,6-2,7-6(1) victory over the Frenchman, Djokovic spoke about how the crowd got involved in this match and how difficult it was for him to calm down in these situations. So, Jessica Pegula getting reminded of a probable situation in her next match, become quite a justified thing now! What did the American say after her third-round win, though?

Jessica Pegula completes her revenge against the 2023 Wimbledon champion

Before this meeting in Paris, Jessica Pegula had crossed paths with Marketa Vondrousova in the QF of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships. However, in that match, Pegula took a 4-1 lead in the deciding set, but eventually, she had to suffer a disappointing loss after dropping the next five games in that epic battle. At that time, the scoreline was 6-4,2-6,6-4 in favor of the Czech, but this time after being completely outplayed by Vondrousova in the first set, she “woke up” at the start of the second set, and the result now in front of us at the moment!

After this match, Jessica Pegula said, “Obviously had some chances in the first, but sometimes you can’t quite get the break. You’re so close, so close … I think when I finally broke her I kind of freed up a little bit. I thought I was playing her the right way in the first set, I just needed to be a tad more aggressive. And then there were times in the third where maybe I was a little too aggressive, coming in on awkward shots. Playing her, that’s why it’s so hard — it’s like a really fine line, especially on clay.“

Jessica Pegula’s best record at the French Open has been reaching the QF in 2022. Can she come up with a longer run this year? Well, just a day ago, tennis legend Chris Evert claimed that she doesn’t “see the fire in her (Pegula’s) eyes, and she is low energy.” Is it really going to be a defining factor in deciding her fate in Paris, or do you disagree with what Evert has said about Jessica Pegula?