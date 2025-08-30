Jessica Pegula Reveals Brutal Truth Behind Coco Gauff’s Teary US Open Breakdown: “Fans Don’t Understand”

“The worst I’ve ever felt on the court,” Coco Gauff confessed to reporters in her post-match interview after advancing to the third round of the US Open. Looking at how the 21-year-old struggled to subdue Donna Vekic in her second match at the tournament, hardly anyone would argue against how wobbly Gauff might have felt during the match. But her national teammate firmly believes that it’s a pressure that outsiders can hardly comprehend.

In her own post-match presser, Jessica Pegula backed up the Delray Beach resident on how the pressure on the players can be palpable. Pegula breezed through Victoria Azarenka in the second round to move on to the next, but was heard sympathizing with Gauff using the latter’s own words. “I mean, like she said, being able to do that in front of a stadium—breaking down, going through whatever she was going through inside, and still being able to win the match and come out on the other side—that takes guts,” Pegula said.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Further noting how the Arthur Ashe Stadium is not an easy place to play at, Jessica went on, “Not only are you playing out there, but you’re trying to win, and then you feel like you’re failing, and then you’re crying, and then you still win. That’s even harder than not showing any emotion at all. I think, like she said, it showed that she was human, and sometimes fans don’t understand that.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The story is developing